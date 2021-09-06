Energy commissioner Kadri Simson has opened the 38th European solar technology conference and exhibition with a positive message for the industry. A week of tech and innovation events have got under way at this year's event, which is again being held online.European commissioner for energy Kadri Simson today opened the 38th European PV Solar Energy Exhibition and Conference (EU PVSEC) with the message: "You have the green light from the commission." Commissioner Simson described photovoltaics as a "golden thread running through each of the [EU's climate] policies," at this morning's opening ...

