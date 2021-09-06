DJ SWEF: Appointment of Non-Executive Director

6 September 2021

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

(the "Company")

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Gary Yardley as a Non Executive Director of the Company.

Today's appointment is in line with the Board's existing Succession Planning Memorandum which states that a new Director will be appointed to the Board during the second half of 2021 prior to Mr. Stephen Smith standing down from the Board in December 2021 and Mr. John Whittle retiring from the Board in December 2023.

Stephen Smith, the Chairman of the Board of the Company, commented:

"I am fortunate to have led a very able Board since the Group's formation, which continues to work effectively with a talented manager while the Company has performed extremely well. Gary will bring enormous talent as well as new skills and a good deal of experience and we are delighted that he has joined our Board as we progress our Board transition in line with best practice corporate governance principles."

Gary Yardley added on his appointment:

"I am delighted to be joining the Board at a point in the market where the Company's deal flow is very exciting. The Investment Manager's scale provides a differentiated platform to provide financing opportunities in an increasingly innovative and dynamic financial marketplace."

Gary Yardley

Gary has been a senior deal maker in the UK and European real estate market for over 25 years. Gary was formally Managing Director & Chief Investment Officer of Capital & Counties Property PLC ("Capco") and led Capco's real estate investment and development activities.

Leading Capco's team on the redevelopment of Earls Court, Gary was responsible for acquiring and subsequently securing planning consent for over 11m sq. ft. at this strategic opportunity area capable of providing over 7,500 new homes for London. Gary was also heavily involved in the curation and growth of the Covent Garden estate for Capco, now an established premier London landmark.

Gary is a Chartered Surveyor with over 30 years' experience in UK & European real estate. He is a former CIO of Liberty International and former equity partner of King Sturge, and led PWC's real estate team in Prague and Central Europe in the early 1990s.

Gary Yardley has no other disclosures to make under Listing Rule 9.6.13 (1) to (6).

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.

