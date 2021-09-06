Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Metadata Management Tools Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Component (Tools, Services), Metadata Type, Application (Data Governance, Risk & Compliance Management), Business Function, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Metadata Management Tools Market size is projected to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2021 to 15.1 USD billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.0% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of the Metadata Management Tools Market are the growing importance of centralized data management, the rising importance of metadata management in data security, and the increasing need for higher data quality and trusted analytics.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Metadata Management Tools Market"

352 - Tables

52 - Figures

312 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=120201191

Based on the Component, the tools segment to account for a larger market size during the forecast period

The Metadata Management Tools Market has been segmented by two components: tools and services. The deployment of metadata management tools has witnessed an increase in adoption, as it serves a variety of purposes, such as resource discovery and stringent non-compliance penalties on the breach of any confidential data that might be internal or external to the company in the developed countries of North America and Europe. The growing adoption of metadata management tools across all major verticals, such as retail, manufacturing, telecom and IT, and BFSI, fuel the growth of the Metadata Management Tools Market.

Based on application, the risk and compliance management segment is expected to hold the highest market size during the forecast period

The Metadata Management Tools Market has been segmented by application into data governance, risk and compliance management, incident management, product and process management and others (operations management, and employee performance data management). Among applications, the risk and compliance management segment is estimated to account for the largest market during the forecast period. Organizations use risk management applications to enhance their risk intelligence capabilities and address risk exposures.

Based on vertical, the BFSI segment is expected to hold the highest market size during the forecast period

Metadata management tools are gaining acceptance among all verticals to improve profitability and reduce overall costs. The major verticals adopting metadata management tools and services include BFSI, retail and consumer goods, government, telecom and IT, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and transportation and logistics, and other verticals. BFSI, by vertical segment, to account for a larger market size during the forecast period The need for data governance solutions to centralize data and maintain it in compliance with rules and regulations to avoid any financial loss is expected to support the market growth across the BFSI vertical.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=120201191

North America to hold the highest market size during the forecast period

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. In North America, data management and data governance solutions are considered highly effective by most organizations and verticals. On the other hand, Europe is gradually incorporating these advanced solutions within its enterprises. APAC is witnessing a substantial rise in the adoption of metadata management tools owing to the increasing digitalization and rising demand for centrally managed systems.

Key Players:

Major Metadata Management Tools Market vendors include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), ASG Technologies (US), Adaptive (US), Cambridge Semantics (US), CentricMinds (Australia), Collibra (US), Data Advantage Group (US), Informatica (US), GlobalIDS (US), TopQuadrant (US), Atlan (Singapore), erwin (US), Infogix (US), Syniti (US), Smartlogic (US), Solidatus(UK), Alation (US), Alex Solutions(Australia), Magnitude Software(US), Immuta (US), Data.World (US), Zeenea (France). These market players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches, to expand have been the most adopted strategies by major players from 2019 to 2021, which helped companies innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software & Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Big Data Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function (Operations, Finance, and Marketing and Sales), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, and Healthcare and Life Sciences), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/big-data-market-1068.html

Data Governance Market by Component, Deployment Model, Organisation Size, Application (Risk Management, Incident Management, and Compliance Management), Vertical (Manufacturing, Healthcare and BFSI), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/data-governance-market-108243043.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/metadata-management-tools-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

ContentSource:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/metadata-management-tools.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg