Montag, 06.09.2021
Wochenstart: Rekordfahrt geht nach Meldung weiter…
Dow Jones News
06.09.2021 | 18:07
RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 30 to September 3, 2021

DJ RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 30 to September 3, 2021

RUBIS RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 30 to September 3, 2021 06-Sep-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, September 6, 2021, 5:35 pm

TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (EXCLUDING TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT)

- August 30 to September 3, 2021 -

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From August 30, 2021 to September 3, 2021

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between August 30, 2021 and September 3, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market: 

Identification   Daily total  Daily weighted   Market 
Issuer name  Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in   average price of  (MIC  Number of 
       of issuer (LEI)   date    instrument (ISIN) number of   shares acquired*  Code) transactions 
                                 shares) 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.30 FR0013269123    5,219     32.93       AQEU  48 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.30 FR0013269123    2,861     32.84       CEUX  40 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.30 FR0013269123    2,243     32.93       TQEX  31 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.30 FR0013269123    14,677     32.90       XPAR  143 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.31 FR0013269123    1,305     32.85       AQEU  12 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.31 FR0013269123    2,319     32.88       CEUX  27 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.31 FR0013269123    1,721     32.89       TQEX  39 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.31 FR0013269123    19,655     32.84       XPAR  146 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.01 FR0013269123    3,079     33.44       AQEU  25 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.01 FR0013269123    4,677     33.40       CEUX  54 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.01 FR0013269123    2,703     33.48       TQEX  26 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.01 FR0013269123    14,541     33.45       XPAR  129 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.02 FR0013269123    3,870     33.19       AQEU  42 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.02 FR0013269123    5,635     33.19       CEUX  75 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.02 FR0013269123    3,038     33.20       TQEX  33 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.02 FR0013269123    12,457     33.19       XPAR  124 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.03 FR0013269123    3,556     33.08       AQEU  38 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.03 FR0013269123    6,443     33.13       CEUX  84 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.03 FR0013269123    2,720     33.25       TQEX  23 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.03 FR0013269123    12,281     33.10       XPAR  131 
* Two-digit rounding after the         TOTAL       125,000    33.10 
decimal

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from August 30, 2021 to September 3, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr). 

Contact 
       RUBIS - Legal department 
       Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 30 to September 3, 2021 

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     RUBIS 
         46, rue Boissière 
         75116 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:       +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:     communication@rubis.fr 
Internet:    www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:      FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) 
EQS News ID:   1231438 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1231438 06-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231438&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2021 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
