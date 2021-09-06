DJ RUBIS: First CSR roadmap 2022-2025 - Adhesion to the United Nations Global Compact

RUBIS RUBIS: First CSR roadmap 2022-2025 - Adhesion to the United Nations Global Compact 06-Sep-2021 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, September 6, 2021, 17:40

FIRST CSR ROADMAP 2022-2025 ADHESION TO THE UNITED NATIONS GLOBAL COMPACT

In line with its corporate culture and values, Rubis wishes to contribute to sustainable growth in its long-term strategic vision.

Rubis is strengthening its commitments by defining, implementing and publishing its first CSR[1] 2022-2025 roadmap. The Group has now been a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact since August 2021.

Through its official adhesion to the United Nations Global Compact, Rubis is reaffirming its commitment to the 10 universally recognized principles relating to human rights and environmental protection, compliance with international labor standards and the fight against corruption.

By publishing its first CSR roadmap, Rubis is strengthening and steering its CSR strategy structured around three focuses divided into nine commitments, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs):

-- focus 1: reducing its environmental footprint;

-- focus 2: providing a safe and stimulating environment for its employees;

-- focus 3: contributing to a more virtuous society.

These commitments are accompanied by quantified goals and indicators, whose main ones are:

-- reducing CO2 emissions from operations: - 20% by 2030 (2019 baseline) over scopes 1 and 2[2];

-- setting a CO2 emissions reduction target over scope 3A in 2022;

-- increasing the number of women in senior management: an average of 30% of women on Executive Committeesby 2025;

-- training our employees to operate with integrity: 100% of employees trained by 2023.

Rubis is continuing its efforts to adapt to new developments as regards the energy transition, including a broad mission to decarbonize its activities, in particular by setting an internal carbon price.

Furthermore, in June 2021, Rubis made a first strategic shift into renewable energies by becoming the second largest shareholder of HDF Energy, taking an 18.5% stake in the company.

The CSR roadmap and implementation of the principles of the Global Compact will be monitored annually.

For further information:

-- CSR 2022-2025 Roadmap: https://www.rubis.fr/en/csr/rubis-csr-approach

-- The 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals:

www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/

-- The 10 principles of the United Nations Global Compact Initiative:www.unglobalcompact.org/what-is-gc/mission/principles

About Rubis

Rubis, a company listed on Euronext Paris with market capitalization of nearly EUR3.5 billion at the end of August 2020 (SBF 120), specializes in the distribution of energy and bitumen, from supply to the end customer, and, through its Rubis Terminal JV, in bulk liquid storage.

Rubis has a strong position in the distribution of LPG, considered in emerging markets as a transitional energy, and bitumen, focusing on infrastructure projects in West Africa.

With a 2020 revenue of EUR3.9 billion and distributed volumes of 5 million m3, the Group is recognized in the market for its expertise and the quality of its services. Thanks to its international development strategy, Rubis now occupies strong market positions in diversified products and segments in 41 countries in three regions: Africa/Indian Ocean, the Caribbean and Europe.

Over the past 10 years, Rubis has achieved 9% compound annual growth in earnings per share and dividend per share.

Press contact Contact PUBLICIS CONSULTANTS - Aurélie Gabrieli RUBIS - CRS & Compliance Department Tel: +(33) 1 44 82 48 33 Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 Aurelie.gabrieli@publicisconsultants.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Corporate Social Responsibility

[2] Rubis énergie scope, representing 100% of revenue as of 12/31/2020.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: First CSR roadmap 2022-2025 - Adhesion to the United Nations Global Compact

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 95 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1231513 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1231513 06-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231513&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2021 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)