Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Wochenstart: Rekordfahrt geht nach Meldung weiter…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUVQ ISIN: FR0013269123 Ticker-Symbol: BYNN 
Tradegate
01.09.21
17:53 Uhr
33,370 Euro
+0,590
+1,80 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
RUBIS SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RUBIS SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,88033,12018:13
32,91033,09017:36
Dow Jones News
06.09.2021 | 18:13
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RUBIS: First CSR roadmap 2022-2025 - Adhesion to the United Nations Global Compact

DJ RUBIS: First CSR roadmap 2022-2025 - Adhesion to the United Nations Global Compact

RUBIS RUBIS: First CSR roadmap 2022-2025 - Adhesion to the United Nations Global Compact 06-Sep-2021 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, September 6, 2021, 17:40

FIRST CSR ROADMAP 2022-2025 ADHESION TO THE UNITED NATIONS GLOBAL COMPACT

In line with its corporate culture and values, Rubis wishes to contribute to sustainable growth in its long-term strategic vision.

Rubis is strengthening its commitments by defining, implementing and publishing its first CSR[1] 2022-2025 roadmap. The Group has now been a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact since August 2021.

Through its official adhesion to the United Nations Global Compact, Rubis is reaffirming its commitment to the 10 universally recognized principles relating to human rights and environmental protection, compliance with international labor standards and the fight against corruption.

By publishing its first CSR roadmap, Rubis is strengthening and steering its CSR strategy structured around three focuses divided into nine commitments, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs):

-- focus 1: reducing its environmental footprint;

-- focus 2: providing a safe and stimulating environment for its employees;

-- focus 3: contributing to a more virtuous society.

These commitments are accompanied by quantified goals and indicators, whose main ones are:

-- reducing CO2 emissions from operations: - 20% by 2030 (2019 baseline) over scopes 1 and 2[2];

-- setting a CO2 emissions reduction target over scope 3A in 2022;

-- increasing the number of women in senior management: an average of 30% of women on Executive Committeesby 2025;

-- training our employees to operate with integrity: 100% of employees trained by 2023.

Rubis is continuing its efforts to adapt to new developments as regards the energy transition, including a broad mission to decarbonize its activities, in particular by setting an internal carbon price.

Furthermore, in June 2021, Rubis made a first strategic shift into renewable energies by becoming the second largest shareholder of HDF Energy, taking an 18.5% stake in the company.

The CSR roadmap and implementation of the principles of the Global Compact will be monitored annually.

For further information:

-- CSR 2022-2025 Roadmap: https://www.rubis.fr/en/csr/rubis-csr-approach

-- The 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals:

www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/

-- The 10 principles of the United Nations Global Compact Initiative:www.unglobalcompact.org/what-is-gc/mission/principles

About Rubis

Rubis, a company listed on Euronext Paris with market capitalization of nearly EUR3.5 billion at the end of August 2020 (SBF 120), specializes in the distribution of energy and bitumen, from supply to the end customer, and, through its Rubis Terminal JV, in bulk liquid storage.

Rubis has a strong position in the distribution of LPG, considered in emerging markets as a transitional energy, and bitumen, focusing on infrastructure projects in West Africa.

With a 2020 revenue of EUR3.9 billion and distributed volumes of 5 million m3, the Group is recognized in the market for its expertise and the quality of its services. Thanks to its international development strategy, Rubis now occupies strong market positions in diversified products and segments in 41 countries in three regions: Africa/Indian Ocean, the Caribbean and Europe.

Over the past 10 years, Rubis has achieved 9% compound annual growth in earnings per share and dividend per share. 

Press contact              Contact 
PUBLICIS CONSULTANTS - Aurélie Gabrieli RUBIS - CRS & Compliance Department 
Tel: +(33) 1 44 82 48 33 
                     Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 
Aurelie.gabrieli@publicisconsultants.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Corporate Social Responsibility

[2] Rubis énergie scope, representing 100% of revenue as of 12/31/2020.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: First CSR roadmap 2022-2025 - Adhesion to the United Nations Global Compact 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     RUBIS 
         46, rue Boissière 
         75116 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:       +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:     communication@rubis.fr 
Internet:    www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:      FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1231513 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1231513 06-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231513&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2021 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)

RUBIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.