NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Yara International (161/21)

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Yara International ASA (Yara International) held on September 6, 2021, approved an extraordinary dividend of NOK 20.00 per share. The Ex-date is September 7, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular forwards/futures in Yara International (YAR, YARN). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1014510