Edison, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2021) - The 'Vibhsa' and 'Chicos Home' Brands are an exquisite collection of inspirational, lavish and comfort furnishings designed to bring life and personality to each room in your home. The Company prides itself in creating exclusive designs inspired by natural elements, fusing traditional and contemporary work to craft stunning pieces. The online store features five categories including home decor, home furnishing, dining decor, bar accessories and gift ideas for special occasions such as weddings. You can find all of their available products on their website here.



Chicos Home



A deep love for the handmade process is at the core of everything Vibhsa makes. Fascinated with the richness of the living craft traditions like the sand-casting process, all Vibhsa's products are inspired by their surroundings, especially Nature. Vibhsa's work combines the imperfections inherent in the handmade process with the perfectly imperfect beauty of nature to create objects that reflect humanity. Sometimes their work is simply an exploration and celebration of the handmade process.

The Company was first founded in the holiday months of 2017 by Bhawna Sharma. Her dream was to make products which can be used to decorate homes in a classy way and bespoke from all the other home furniture e-commerce retailers. For the customer who wants to define their own home character and design, they can utilize one of many home furnishing ideas from Vibhsa to provide them the look and feel they aspire to.

The Vibhsa brand is a true customer-centric orientated company in that it believes firmly in delivering high value to its end customer with highest quality products with on time shipments. The Vibhsa designer team puts an extreme amount of effort and attention to detail to create a difference in the market with their unique and beautiful designs. In addition, they have a commendable customer support system to facilitate any customers needing extra assistance. The website is very modern and extremely user friendly which helps to make it an enjoyable shopping experience for every website visitor. The reputation of Vibhsa is state of the art and many customers rave about the impeccable service they receive when making a purchase through Vibhsa.





Bhawna Sharma



Bhawna Sharma, CEO of Vibhsa states, "Communication is of the essence in eCommerce. You want to keep your customers in the know about everything from the origin of your product right down to the day when their purchase will arrive."

Vibhsa is the latest entrant in the fast-growing home décor and furnishings market. It emphasizes on retaining authentic art and design sensibilities of various international regions The Company has very early on achieved a significant customer following and is rapidly expanding its operations. "From 2017 to 2021 our company is growing every year by more than 100%. As we initially started with a single platform. We are now working with 15 retailers of various sizes and have positioned our brands to the upper-class higher end customer segment," states Bhawna Sharma.

Vibhsa currently operates as an exclusive direct to consumer dropship model, while Chicos Home products are available through various channels. The Digital first approach of Vibhsa allows them to expand operations globally to countries such as Canada, Australia, Europe, and India. The vision of the company remains strong and on solid foundation where it aims to be public in the next 10 years and increase market share in the retail ecommerce space. Vibhsa also has a great focus to build its brand presence through small businesses across North America and Europe.

In a very dynamic and highly competitive market, the Vibhsa and Chicos Home brands are well positioned to be the solid contender for premium luxury home decor space and provide exceptional service and value to its customers. To learn more about the Vibhsa and Chicos Home brands, you can check their collection online here.



Vibhsa



