TOKYO, Sept 7, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB Co., Ltd. (JCB), a leading global payment scheme, and EPIC LANKA (PRIVATE) LIMITED (Epic Lanka), a leading Sri Lankan IT conglomerate, are pleased to announce that JCB has granted the J/Secure 2.0 Third Party Provider (TPP) Certification to Epic Lanka as the ACS Operator for its service with EPIC ACS.In addition to being the only locally developed ACS provider in Sri Lanka, Epic Lanka is the first ACS Operator in South Asia to be certified as a J/Secure 2.0 TPP for its product EPIC ACS. Epic Lanka also has the distinction of being the first company in the world to be certified with EMV(R) 3DS 2.2 certification and the first-ever Sri Lanka-based vendor to be certified by the other international payment schemes for their 3-D Secure ACS solution.J/Secure 2.0, JCB's Cardholder authentication program conforming to the EMV(R) 3-D Secure Protocol and Core Functions Specification, is expanding globally and supported by major global suppliers of 3DS Server and ACS. The J/Secure 2.0 TPP Certification granted to Epic Lanka as the ACS Operator for EPIC ACS will provide more opportunities to the JCB Issuers for secure e-commerce transactions. The ACS functions and characteristics supported by Epic Lanka include 3RI, ACS Attempt, Decoupled Authentication and Acquirer TRA as authentication options.Note: EMV(R) is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries and an unregistered trademark elsewhere. The EMV trademark is owned by EMVCo, LLC.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 36 million merchants around the world. JCB issues cards across various countries and regions internationally with more than 140 million card members. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/About Epic LankaEstablished in 1998, Epic Lanka is an award-winning regional technology leader in adopting and delivering modern technology across the Banking, Financial Services, and Government sectors in local and international markets.Epic Lanka has more than two decades of experience in Fintech, information system security, enterprise digitalization, mobile applications, e-payment application development and secure electronic payments. Equipped with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, PA-DSS, PCI-DSS, PCI3DS, and CMMi Level 3 certification, Epic is the first Sri Lankan Company to develop a certified Card Management System (CMS). With its own in-house Research & Innovation Center, it is a 100% Sri Lankan-owned company and employs local talent to develop innovative and cutting-edge IT solutions. For more information, please visit: https://www.epictechnology.lk/ContactsJCBKumiko Kida, Ayaka NakajimaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.