A 600 kW, container-based solar array will be used to electrolyze green hydrogen at a mine in Limpopo, South Africa after Engie signed a two-year lease for the mobile system, at Anglo American's Mogalakwena site.Norwegian renewables company Scatec ASA has announced French energy giant Engie will lease one of its portable solar plants to help power green hydrogen production at a platinum mine in South Africa. Scatec today said Engie has signed a two-year lease for a 616 kWp, mobile, containerized unit developed by Scatec's "Release' solar leasing division, which was launched in September 2019. ...

