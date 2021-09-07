GlucoModicum announces the appointment of Peter Gerhardsson as a Senior Advisor

Leading CGM executive with 40 years' experience working within themedtech and pharmaceutical industries

Helsinki, Finland, 07 September 2021 - GlucoModicum, a company transforming glucose monitoring with precise, needle-free magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) technology, announces the appointment of Peter Gerhardsson as a Senior Advisor to GlucoModicum.

Mr Gerhardsson has forty years' experience working within the medtech and pharmaceutical industries, with a particular expertise in diabetes therapies. For a decade, Mr Gerhardsson was the Vice President of International Business Development at Dexcom where he established a global network of distributors for Dexcom's Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) system, resulting in highly significant revenue and market access. He also headed up the market and business development of the Emerging Markets for Dexcom.

Mr Gerhardsson began his career at Novo Nordisk, the global healthcare company based in Denmark where he held various marketing and sales positions over his twenty years at the company. He then joined MiniMed in 2000 where he was responsible for all European diabetes business units with Medtronic.

After his time with Dexcom, Mr Gerhardsson joined the Institute for Applied Economics and Health Research in Copenhagen, which provides evidence based research for decision making in health care systems, the pharmaceuticals industry and environmental policy. Mr Gerhardsson is now consulting on an independent basis.

Mr Gerhardsson holds a Master of Science degree from Lund University Sweden, as well as a diploma in marketing and economics from the Executive Foundation of Lund University, Sweden and an E-MBA from Stanford University.

Jokke Mäki, Chief Executive Officer of GlucoModicum, commented: "Peter's deep knowledge and network in thecontinuous glucose monitory space will be invaluable to GlucoModicum as we develop our needle-free glucose monitoring technology. Attracting someone of Peter's stature to help us bring our unique MHD approach to people in need as soon as possible, is a great validation and we very much look forward to working with him closely."

Peter Gerhardssonadded:"GlucoModicum's MHD technology has the potential to transform the way people monitor their blood glucose levels and manage their diabetes - removing the need for needles and providing freedom to patients globally. I am looking forward to getting started and working with Jokke and the rest of the talented GlucoModicum team."

- END -

About GlucoModicum



GlucoModicum is transforming glucose monitoring with precise, needle-free magnetohydrodynamic technology. Its proprietary platform has the potential to radically change how people monitor their health, creating solutions that are precise, accessible and needle-free, empowering people to live healthier lives. The company's first product is a non-invasive, wearable glucose monitor for patients suffering from diabetes. GlucoModicum was founded in 2018 as a spinout of the University of Helsinki and combines an experienced, multi-disciplinary in-house team with world-class partners to deliver groundbreaking solutions for personal biomarker monitoring. www.glucomodicum.com