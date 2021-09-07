Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.09.2021
InnoCan Pharma: Dies ist der bisher wichtigste Meilenstein – LPD bereit für Humanversuche!?
WKN: A2JMJL ISIN: SE0011205194 Ticker-Symbol:  
GlobeNewswire
07.09.2021 | 08:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB on STO Corporate Bonds (322/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Wihlborgs
Fastigheter AB with effect from 2021-09-08. Last day of trading is set to
2025-08-28. The instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

© 2021 GlobeNewswire
