Das Instrument BYRA ID1000118201 PT BANK RAKYAT IND. RP 50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.09.2021The instrument BYRA ID1000118201 PT BANK RAKYAT IND. RP 50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 08.09.2021Das Instrument ASU EE3100073644 AS LHV GROUP EO 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.09.2021The instrument ASU EE3100073644 AS LHV GROUP EO 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 07.09.2021Das Instrument 5H5A CH0012627250 HBM HEALTH.INVEST.A EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.09.2021The instrument 5H5A CH0012627250 HBM HEALTH.INVEST.A EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 07.09.2021Das Instrument SD1 DE000A1YDAZ7 CLEAN LOGISTICS SE NA ON EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.09.2021The instrument SD1 DE000A1YDAZ7 CLEAN LOGISTICS SE NA ON EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 08.09.2021Das Instrument 14G US04625J1051 ASSURE HOLDINGS CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.09.2021The instrument 14G US04625J1051 ASSURE HOLDINGS CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 08.09.2021Das Instrument N09 ZAE000202149 NOVUS HOLDINGS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.09.2021The instrument N09 ZAE000202149 NOVUS HOLDINGS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 08.09.2021Das Instrument 2G9 DK0060817898 GREENMOBILITY A/S DK -,40 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.09.2021The instrument 2G9 DK0060817898 GREENMOBILITY A/S DK -,40 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 07.09.2021Das Instrument CNW DE000A3E5C08 CO.DON AG INH. O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.09.2021The instrument CNW DE000A3E5C08 CO.DON AG INH. O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 07.09.2021