Achtung! Kurschance: Wiederaufnahme in Stunden!
BOA CONCEPT: RUBIX and BOA Concept: a partnership that lasts

DJ RUBIX and BOA Concept: a partnership that lasts

BOA CONCEPT RUBIX and BOA Concept: a partnership that lasts 07-Sep-2021 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

RUBIX and BOA Concept: a partnership that lasts 
The smart modular conveyor Plug-and-Carry(R) in Italy at Minetti 
 
In the continuity of the equipment made since 2015 for the RUBIX Orexad platform in France, BOA Concept was selected to 
equip the MINETTI platform in Bergamo, leader of industrial supply distribution in Italy. 
 
A global project designed with new and re-used equipment 
The modularity of the Plug-and-Carry(R) concept has enabled Minetti to reuse conveyor modules from the Orexad platform 
in France, thus pooling the conveyor fleet between the different platforms of the RUBIX Group. 
To meet Minetti's needs, BOA Concept designed and installed the order preparation system on 3 levels, 2 of which are on 
the mezzanine. In total, the inventor of the intelligent modular conveyor integrated around 10 third-party machines, 
controlled by his BOA Drive software, as well as a case erector machine moved from the French site after its 
replacement by other equipment. 
 
A concentrate of technologies 
Packages are formed automatically and then transported to the preparation stations on the 3 levels, using elevators. 
When all the parts are taken, the packages are sent either to packing areas where they undergo a random check, or to a 
specific processing area, or even directly to a closure area. Packages are photographed to anticipate any customer 
complaints and then receive their delivery slip. They then undergo, before being automatically closed and labeled, a 
height reduction operation in order to limit the volumes shipped (CSR policy). 
At the end of the process, a sorting system makes it possible to separate the shipments of the different carriers which 
are connected to the RUBIX computer system. 
"A great step has been taken for the distribution at Rubix: both efficiency in distribution and quality will be 
achieved, increasing customer satisfaction." Luca Marconcini - Minetti Chief Operating Officer. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
About Rubix 
Rubix has been in Italy since 1951, when two brothers began the Minetti company. Since then, it has grown with branches 
across all country to serve better our customers. In Italy, Rubix is present with different brands and more than 600 
employees. 
Minetti, brand of Rubix Group, has become the leader of industrial supply distribution in Italy. It represents an 
Italian excellence within a greater European network. Thanks to our 70 years of professional and steady activity, we 
offer expertise in specifying, providing and installing an unrivalled scope of industrial parts. 
For more information: https://www.rubix-group.com/  https://www.minetti.com/ 
 
About Boa Concept 
BOA Concept, founded in 2012, is an e-commerce accelerator, innovative and specialist in intralogistics, listed on the 
Paris Stock Exchange. BOA Concept installations operate on the principle of smart objects (IOT) thanks to on-board 
intelligence and have 
 
 
 
convinced big names in logistics and e-commerce in France, Western Europe and Morocco. Thanks to the ease of reuse of 
its made in France solutions, the company is fully in line with a CSR policy (reuse). Based on a modular and 
easy-to-implement 
design, the company democratizes access to automation by offering a range of intelligent Plug-and-Carry(R) modular 
conveyors for light and heavy loads as well as a robotic storage system Plug-and-Store(R). Led by a team of 50 people, 
a third of whom are in design offices and R&D, BOA Concept is based on the values of Flexibility, Responsiveness and 
Innovation. 
More information on: www.boa-concept.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Contacts 
 
BOA CONCEPT 
22 rue de Méons I 42000 Saint-Etienne (France) I Tél.: +33(0)4 77 50 21 24 contact@boaconcept.com 
 
Twitter: @BoaConcept I LinkedIn: BOA CONCEPT 
BOA CONCEPT Public Limited Company with board of directors, with capital of 769,731 euros I Registered RCS 752 025 908 
Saint-Etienne 
Nawel BEKKAYE I BOA CONCEPT I + 33 (0)6 43 87 08 75 I nawel.bekkaye@boaconcept.com 
 
AELIUM FINANCE & COMMUNICATION 
Valentine BOIVIN I Jérôme GACOIN I +33(0)1 75 77 54 65 I boaconcept@aelium.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIX and BOA Concept: a partnership that lasts 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BOA CONCEPT 
         22 rue de Meons 
         42000 Saint-Étienne 
         France 
Phone:      04 77 50 21 24 
E-mail:     chantal.ledoux@boaconcept.com 
Internet:    www.boaconcept.com 
ISIN:      FR0011365907 
Euronext Ticker: ALBOA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1231585 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1231585 07-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231585&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
