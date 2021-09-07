DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc.
DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM TO ENGINEER A NEW HPV VACCINE INITIATED
Vancouver, BC, Canada, September 7th, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company working on ADC therapeutics for cancer targeting with its AccumTM technology and cancer vaccine therapeutics and infectious disease vaccines, is pleased to announce the establishment of a high priority program to develop a novel HPV-targeting vaccine for cervical cancer with it's AccumTM technology.
Currently there are more than 40 types of HPV strains capable of affecting the genital areas, mouth and throat of both males and females. This makes HPV one of the most common sexually transmitted disease worldwide. Just in the USA, 79 million Americans are currently infected with the virus, and 14 million will roughly become newly infected each year according to the center for disease control. Although most people with HPV never develop symptoms or health problems, HPV infections will persist resulting in life-threatening health issues such as genital warts, cervical, oropharyngeal, anal, vulvar, vaginal and penile cancer.
The global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine market size was valued at USD 3.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 12.69 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period according to Fortune Business Insights.
