The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 07.09.2021
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 07.09.2021
Anleihen
1 XS2384726282 Mondelez International Holdings Netherlands B.V.
2 USC0455LAA82 Athabasca Oil Corp.
3 USU20030AK50 Comcast Corp.
4 USU20030AL34 Comcast Corp.
5 XS2030329358 Fantasia Holdings Group Company Ltd.
6 US92343VGL27 Verizon Communications Inc.
7 XS2384583311 Volvo Treasury AB
8 XS2384726449 Mondelez International Holdings Netherlands B.V.
9 XS2384723263 Mondelez International Holdings Netherlands B.V.
10 USU0552XAA47 Axis Bank Ltd.
11 XS2384697830 Public Storage
12 XS2384413311 Athene Global Funding
13 XS2380541685 China Development Bank [Hongkong Branch]
14 US459058JZ74 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 07.09.2021
Anleihen
1 XS2384726282 Mondelez International Holdings Netherlands B.V.
2 USC0455LAA82 Athabasca Oil Corp.
3 USU20030AK50 Comcast Corp.
4 USU20030AL34 Comcast Corp.
5 XS2030329358 Fantasia Holdings Group Company Ltd.
6 US92343VGL27 Verizon Communications Inc.
7 XS2384583311 Volvo Treasury AB
8 XS2384726449 Mondelez International Holdings Netherlands B.V.
9 XS2384723263 Mondelez International Holdings Netherlands B.V.
10 USU0552XAA47 Axis Bank Ltd.
11 XS2384697830 Public Storage
12 XS2384413311 Athene Global Funding
13 XS2380541685 China Development Bank [Hongkong Branch]
14 US459058JZ74 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de