The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 07.09.2021Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 07.09.2021Anleihen1 XS2384726282 Mondelez International Holdings Netherlands B.V.2 USC0455LAA82 Athabasca Oil Corp.3 USU20030AK50 Comcast Corp.4 USU20030AL34 Comcast Corp.5 XS2030329358 Fantasia Holdings Group Company Ltd.6 US92343VGL27 Verizon Communications Inc.7 XS2384583311 Volvo Treasury AB8 XS2384726449 Mondelez International Holdings Netherlands B.V.9 XS2384723263 Mondelez International Holdings Netherlands B.V.10 USU0552XAA47 Axis Bank Ltd.11 XS2384697830 Public Storage12 XS2384413311 Athene Global Funding13 XS2380541685 China Development Bank [Hongkong Branch]14 US459058JZ74 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development