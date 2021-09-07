India will need large swaths of land for the expansion of renewables capacity over the decades ahead. The energy transition requires planning for proper siting of plants and solutions such as agrivoltaics, distributed energy systems, and offshore wind farms to reduce land-use conflicts.From pv magazine India India needs to judiciously plan land use for solar and wind generation to achieve its renewable energy ambitions, according to a new report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA). The report shows that if India were to achieve a net-zero target by 2050, solar ...

