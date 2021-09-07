- (PLX AI) - Growth is strong but momentum is rolling over, and it's time for investors to take equities to underweight, Danske Bank analysts said in a new strategy update.
- • The bank also recommends taking cash allocations to overweight and fixed income to neutral
- • Macro tailwinds fading are typically associated with lower equity returns, higher volatility and heightened risk of corrections, the analysts said
- • However, company earnings are likely to remain strong, and 2022 analyst expectations are surprisingly low, Danske said
DANSKE BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de