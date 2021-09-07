Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) ("Nano One" or the "Company"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gordon Kukec as an independent Director to the Board effective immediately.

Mr. Kukec has 30 years experience spanning a range of senior executive leadership roles responsible for innovating and adapting corporate, commercial and IT strategy at various international Canadian corporations. Focused on how emerging environmental and information technology developments, such as climate change and cybersecurity, impact business transformation, corporate strategy and board governance, Mr. Kukec brings a distinct and valuable skillset to the companies he works with.

Gord Kukec, noted, "I am excited to be joining the Nano One Board at such a significant stage in the development of the Company. The rapid electrification of transportation and other sectors is critical to mitigating climate change. Nano One is a key player in accelerating battery technology adoption. I look forward to supporting the Company's ambitious development and operational plans to drive long-term meaningful stakeholder value."

Paul Matysek, Executive Chair, commented, "We are pleased to have Gord joining us on the Board where his insights and experience will support continued advancement of Nano One's development strategy. He will add numerous and significant strengths to Nano One's team and the addition of Mr. Kukec's sustainability, governance and cybersecurity expertise is an asset that will continue to advance Nano One's operating objectives and goals."

Mr. Kukec holds a BA, Economics from University of Calgary, an MBA from Queen's University, the Institute of Corporate Directors Director designation (ICD.D), the Sustainable Energy Management (SEMAC) designation from BCIT and certifications in Cybersecurity and Governance of Enterprise Information Technology (CGEIT) from ISACA, and currently sits on the boards of Intelligent City, BC Ferry Services Inc. and Solshare Energy Corp.

The appointment of Mr. Kukec to the Nano One Board is part of a staged effort to expand the skillset, expertise and independence of the Board which will provide long-term benefits to the Company and Nano One stakeholders as we consider future development and growth.

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. The technology is applicable to electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation batteries in the global push for a zero-emission future. Nano One's One-Pot process, its coated nanocrystal materials and its Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM) technologies address fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. Nano One has received funding from various government programs and the current "Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials Project" is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of the Province of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation.

