- (PLX AI) - Nordax says 65.21% of shares and votes in Bank Norwegian have accepted the NOK 105 per share takeover offer.
- • At the same time, Nordax announces that the condition to the Offer relating to minimum acceptance of more than 90% of the issued and outstanding share capital and voting rights in the Company is partially waived by the Offeror, down to an acceptance level of 2/3 of shares and votes
- • Oslo Stock Exchange has accepted the offer amendment
- • The bid is now likely to go through, analysts at SEB said
