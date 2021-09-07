Developed by Australian scientists, the demonstrated system is claimed to achieve a solar-to-hydrogen efficiency of 20% at a levelized cost of hydrogen (LCOH) of $4.10/kg. The direct solar hydrogen generation technology is powered by a tandem perovskite-silicon solar cell with an unprecedented high open-circuit voltage of 1.271 V, and a power conversion efficiency of 24.3%.A group of researchers from the Australian National University and the University of New South Wales (UNSW) has developed a new technology for direct solar hydrogen generation (DSTH) which is claimed to achieve a solar-to-hydrogen ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...