Trinamix and Flo Group announce a strategic partnership

This partnership provides end-to-end Oracle SCM capabilities for their clients across Europe

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This partnership combines Flo's and Trinamix's experience in Oracle Supply Chain Solutions. The partnership will offer Oracle Cloud services across Europe particularly where there is a focus on Supply Chain and Logistics transformation projects. Through this partnership, both companies will be able to enhance strategic positioning in the EMEA market and deliver an end-to-end offering to a joint customer base that requires Supply Chain and Logistics solutions.

"Flo's culture and heritage are similar to Trinamix, based on deep domain and Oracle Application knowledge. Clients looking to implement Oracle Cloud are looking at how Oracle can service new business models that require upstream supply chain with downstream warehousing and transportation," said Bobby Shome, Sales Director Europe for Trinamix. "We are pleased to partner with Flo and look forward to delivering a significant impact to mutual customers."

"Trinamix is a leading Cloud implementer for the supply chain. By combining forces and expertise, we're focused on helping customers in EMEA accelerate their journey to the Cloud. Together, we will deliver an end-to-end offering including supply chain and Logistics." said Andy Cooper, Delivery and Commercial Director for Flo Group

About Trinamix

Trinamix is a global solution provider specializing in Oracle Applications with a focus on Oracle Supply Chain Management, Oracle ERP, Oracle EPM, and Industry 4.0 (Internet of Things, Blockchain, and AI/ML). Trinamix offerings include implementation services, design thinking, strategic planning, change management, business process transformation, industry-specific solutions, managed services, and RPA based implementations. We are headquartered in the US with local offices in Canada, Australia, Japan, UK, and India.

About Flo Group

Flo is the unification of the largest group of IT experts, specialist logistics consultants, business advisors and change management experts in one entity. We work with organisations to drive on-going value by solving complex business and supply chain problems. Our team enables the required business and technology change initiatives, delivering roadmaps, solutions and projects that drive optimised logistics performance. We are headquartered in Rotterdam with global projects , operating with a principle of "One Company" worldwide meaning we ensure the best resources from across our Group are deployed to our clients projects.

PR Contact:

Manish Kanani

Marketing Manager

Manish.kanani@trinamix.com

www.trinamix.com