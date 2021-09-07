The result was confirmed by Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE). The cell was fabricated through a low-temperature co-evaporation method for the growth of the light-absorbing CIGS semiconductor thin film.Researchers from the Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (EMPA), in Switzerland, claim to have achieved a world record efficiency of 21.38% for a flexible copper, indium, gallium and selenium (CIGS) solar cell on polyimide plastic film. The result was confirmed by Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE). ...

