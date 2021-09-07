Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest - Admission to trading of sub-fund

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 9 September 2021. ISIN DK0061553401 -------------------------------------------------- Name Wealth Invest Secure Select Aktier -------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS -------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 234509 -------------------------------------------------- Short name WEISSA -------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1014560