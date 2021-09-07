Multi-year agreement includes official sports data and data-driven digital advertising

Caesars Entertainment to leverage Genius' portfolio of official live data feeds for NFL, NASCAR and English Premier League content

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) ("Genius Sports") today announced a new strategic relationship with Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), the largest casino-entertainment company in the United States. Caesars Entertainment's portfolio of casinos, sportsbooks and wagering entities will have access to Genius Sports' entire official sports data content offering, including customer acquisition tools, and fan engagement solutions.

Caesars owns and operates one of the pre-eminent worldwide sports trading and betting platforms powered by data science and analytics, proprietary development, and a global team.

Genius Sports data feeds will support the Caesars trading and sportsbook platform by providing access to official NFL products, including official live sports data feeds. In addition, Genius Sports will become a programmatic advertising partner to Caesars Entertainment and supply its latest marketing technology to drive customer acquisition, engagement and retention for Caesars' digital sportsbook and casino products.

In April 2021, Caesars Entertainment was selected as one of the NFL's official sports betting partners. As an extension of that partnership, Caesars and Genius Sports now have entered into a deal to further Caesars' official NFL-backed sportsbook offerings, by leveraging NFL official data, Next Gen Stats, and other offerings designed to ensure that its sportsbook users can always 'Bet Like a Caesar'.

Alongside NFL content exclusive to Genius Sports, Caesars Entertainment will gain access to official data-powered in-play content for other top-tier US and global sports, including NASCAR, English Premier League, Argentinian and Colombian soccer, as well as Liga MX.

"True to the Caesars experience, it's our goal to treat our sports bettors like royalty," said Kenneth Fuchs, Head of Sports, Caesars Entertainment. "We know how exciting NFL betting is for our players and through our partnership with Genius, we can now provide bettors with the live NFL data they need to make wagers like a true Caesar. We look forward to improving our NFL sportsbook offerings through this partnership by giving customers a more engaging and exciting way to play."

"Acquiring and retaining fans now requires a broader suite of innovative and interactive engagement tools than ever before. We are thrilled that Caesars Entertainment has recognized our investment in official sports data as it fuels the next generation of fan experiences," said Mark Locke, CEO at Genius Sports. "Our range of live sport, in-game betting products and media services will support Caesars' acceleration of its U.S. market growth, through exciting new brand, acquisition and monetization opportunities."

"We are excited to see the continued growth in the relationship between Caesars and Genius, two key strategic League partners," said Christopher Halpin, NFL Chief Strategy Growth Officer. "NFL fans expect the best, and the combination of their data, capabilities and resources ensure they will provide our fans with exceptional betting experiences."

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations globally, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA.

Genius Sports is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate.

