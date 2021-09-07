

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 6.10 A.M. EDT).



In the Green



IronNet, Inc. (IRNT) is up over 110% at $35.00



Mechel PAO (MTL) is up over 36% at $4.36



InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) is up over 25% at $3.24



Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is up over 14% at $169.00



ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) is up over 13% at $1.87



Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI) is up over 12% at $27.65



Valneva SE (VALN) is up over 12% at $53.69



Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) is up over 11% at $3.59



uniQure N.V. (QURE) is up over 10% at $34.44



SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET) is up over 5% at $6.15



In the Red



Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) is down over 18% at $6.43



Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) is down over 17% at $0.96



Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) is down over 15% at $5.20



NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) is down over 6% at $14.00



Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is down over 5% at $0.76



