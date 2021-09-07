Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Achtung! Kurschance: Wiederaufnahme in Stunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PLYX ISIN: US47010C4096 Ticker-Symbol: 1JA2 
Tradegate
07.09.21
12:20 Uhr
0,817 Euro
-0,008
-0,92 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JAGUAR HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JAGUAR HEALTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7830,81012:54
0,7820,81112:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INFLARX
INFLARX NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INFLARX NV2,682-12,07 %
IRONNET INC16,6200,00 %
JAGUAR HEALTH INC0,817-0,92 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.