Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Achtung! Kurschance: Wiederaufnahme in Stunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1WYU5 ISIN: SE0005190238 Ticker-Symbol: NCYD 
Frankfurt
07.09.21
08:03 Uhr
13,300 Euro
+0,230
+1,76 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
TELE2 AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELE2 AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,88512,94513:55
12,88512,94513:55
GlobeNewswire
07.09.2021 | 13:05
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Tele2 (163/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Tele2 AB (Tele2)
published on September 7, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

The Tele2 Board of Directors intends to propose an extraordinary dividend of at
least SEK 11.00 per share, pending closing of T-Mobile Netherlands sell
transaction. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the proposal of
the dividend is submitted and approved, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry
out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in
Tele2 (TEL2B; TEL2A). 

For more information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1014585
TELE2-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.