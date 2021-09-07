NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Tele2 (163/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Tele2 AB (Tele2) published on September 7, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Tele2 Board of Directors intends to propose an extraordinary dividend of at least SEK 11.00 per share, pending closing of T-Mobile Netherlands sell transaction. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the proposal of the dividend is submitted and approved, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Tele2 (TEL2B; TEL2A). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1014585