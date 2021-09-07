Silver Tiger Metals Inc.: Silver Tiger Intersects 2,025.7 G/T AgEq over 1.7 Meters within a Broader Interval of 7.2 Meters Grading 870.3 G/T AgEq in Drill Hole 21-236

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSXV:SLVR and OTCQX:SLVTF) ("Silver Tiger" or the "Corporation") has intersected 2,025.7 g/t silver equivalent over 1.7 meters in the Footwall Discovery Zone in Drill Hole ET-21-236 from 249.1 meters to 250.8 meters within a broader mineralized interval of 7.2 meters grading 870.3 g/t silver equivalent from 246.6 meters to 253.8 meters. Drill hole ET-21-236 is located 25 meters along strike to the north from Discovery Hole ET-20-202 (see Silver Tiger press release dated Feb. 2, 2021). This mineralized zone, referred to as the crackle breccia zone, is located in the footwall below the Sooy Vein and is represented by pervasive silicification in the brecciated tuffs of the Flat Formation with both disseminated pyrite and stringers/veinlets of quartz-pyrite-galena-sphalerite and chalcopyrite.

Drill hole ET-21-236 also intersected the Sooy Vein returning 0.8 meters grading 1,039.3 g/t silver equivalent from 195.0 meters to 195.8 meters within a broader mineralized interval of 5.7 meters grading 427.8 g/t silver equivalent from 193.9 meters to 199.6 meters.

Highlights from the on-going drilling program include the following:

Hole ET-21-236 (Sooy Vein): 0.8 meters grading 1,039.3 g/t silver equivalent from 195.0 meters to 195.8 meters, consisting of 894.0 g/t silver, 0.27 g/t gold, 0.93% copper, 0.78% lead and 0.51% zinc within 5.7 meters grading 427.8 g/t silver equivalent from 193.9 meters to 199.6 meters, consisting of 324.4 g/t silver, 0.34 g/t Au, 0.47% copper, 0.73% lead and 0.45% zinc

from 195.0 meters to 195.8 meters, consisting of 894.0 g/t silver, 0.27 g/t gold, 0.93% copper, 0.78% lead and 0.51% zinc from 193.9 meters to 199.6 meters, consisting of 324.4 g/t silver, 0.34 g/t Au, 0.47% copper, 0.73% lead and 0.45% zinc Hole ET-21-236 (FW Discovery Zone): 1.7 meters grading 2,025.7 g/t silver equivalent from 249.1 meters to 250.8 meters, consisting of 1,381.9 g/t silver, 0.29 g/t gold, 1.55% copper, 7.01% lead and 9.24% zinc within 4.8 meters grading 1,265.9 g/t silver equivalent from 246.6 meters to 251.5 meters, consisting of 702.9 g/t silver, 0.17 g/t Au, 1.02% copper, 5.59% lead and 9.65% zinc

from 249.1 meters to 250.8 meters, consisting of 1,381.9 g/t silver, 0.29 g/t gold, 1.55% copper, 7.01% lead and 9.24% zinc from 246.6 meters to 251.5 meters, consisting of 702.9 g/t silver, 0.17 g/t Au, 1.02% copper, 5.59% lead and 9.65% zinc Hole ET-21-241: 1.3 meters grading 2,036.4 g/t silver equivalent from 291.1 meters to 292.3 meters, consisting of 1,746.0 g/t silver, 0.65 g/t gold, 1.48% copper, 1.16% lead and 2.14% zinc within 5.4 meters grading 833.7 g/t silver equivalent from 289.4 meters to 294.8 meters, consisting of 727.1 g/t silver, 0.21 g/t Au, 0.59% copper, 0.36% lead and 0.76% zinc

from 291.1 meters to 292.3 meters, consisting of 1,746.0 g/t silver, 0.65 g/t gold, 1.48% copper, 1.16% lead and 2.14% zinc from 289.4 meters to 294.8 meters, consisting of 727.1 g/t silver, 0.21 g/t Au, 0.59% copper, 0.36% lead and 0.76% zinc Hole ET-21-246: 0.9 meters grading 2,559.2 g/t silver equivalent from 194.7 meters to 195.6 meters, consisting of 1,711.0 g/t silver, 2.81 g/t gold, 1.34% copper, 6.83% lead and 10.47% zinc within 1.6 meters grading 1,495.3 g/t silver equivalent from 194.7 meters to 196.3 meters, consisting of 999.5 g/t silver, 1.64 g/t Au, 0.78% copper, 3.99% lead and 6.13% zinc

Additional results are presented in the Drill Hole Results table below along with the details for the calculation of the silver equivalent grades.

A Plan Map of the Sooy Vein is attached. Also attached is El Tigre Cross Section 4925N detailing Drill Hole ET-21-236 and El Tigre Cross Section 4950N detailing drill holes ET-21-241, 246 and 250.

Silver Tiger's CEO, Glenn Jessome, stated, "Following our successful drilling to the south of Hole 202, the first holes drilled north of this Footwall Discovery have delivered wide zones of high grade silver mineralization in 25 and 50 metre step outs. We see great strike length potential of both the Sooy Vein and the Footwall Discovery Zone going north. High grade silver continuity is evolving north and south of Discovery Hole 202 on the Sooy Vein."

As previously reported, Discovery Drill Hole ET-20-202 intersected 11.75 meters grading 667.9 g/t silver equivalent within 22.2 meters grading 381.9 g/t silver equivalent approximately 12 meters beyond the footwall of the Sooy Vein (refer to Silver Tiger press release dated February 2, 2021).

Drill Hole Results Table

Hole ID Comment From To Length(1) Gold Silver Copper Lead Zinc AgEq Total (2) m m m g/t g/t % % % g/t ET-20-202 Sooy Vein 215.9 227.0 8.3 0.12 32.8 0.03 0.17 0.21 55.9 Sooy Vein Stope 219.3 222.1 2.8 * * * * * * FW Discovery Vein 234.1 256.3 22.2 1.12 176.9 0.23 1.43 1.96 381.9 including 235.1 246.9 11.8 2.02 305.0 0.39 2.34 3.56 667.9 including 239.9 246.9 6.9 3.34 344.7 0.33 2.05 3.36 787.5 including 241.9 243.5 1.5 0.13 657.9 0.46 4.25 7.64 1,065.8 including 239.9 240.4 0.5 0.14 1,496.0 1.43 3.90 6.69 1,958.1 including 241.9 242.5 0.5 0.22 1,096.0 0.47 5.79 14.25 1,767.4 including 245.9 246.9 1.0 22.50 28.9 0.01 0.49 0.37 1,741.4 including 290.1 292.4 2.3 0.02 37.2 0.02 0.06 0.17 48.0 ET-21-236 Sooy Vein 193.9 199.6 5.7 0.34 324.4 0.47 0.73 0.45 427.8 including 193.9 196.3 2.3 0.74 676.7 1.06 1.51 1.04 905.2 including 195.0 195.8 0.8 0.27 894.0 0.93 0.78 0.51 1,039.3 FW Discovery Zone 246.6 253.8 7.2 0.16 480.7 0.69 3.81 6.65 870.3 including 246.6 251.5 4.8 0.17 702.9 1.02 5.59 9.65 1,265.9 including 248.1 250.8 2.7 0.24 1,069.5 1.25 6.43 9.34 1,669.8 including 249.1 250.8 1.7 0.29 1,381.9 1.55 7.01 9.24 2,025.7 including 249.6 250.1 0.5 0.32 2,093.0 2.61 11.02 14.07 3,096.3 and 265.2 267.5 2.3 0.06 105.8 0.06 0.10 0.45 133.2 and 306.1 307.3 1.3 0.03 26.1 0.02 0.28 0.63 58.7

Hole ID Comment From To Length(1) Gold Silver Copper Lead Zinc AgEq Total (2) m m m g/t g/t % % % g/t ET-21-241 Sooy Vein 223.1 225.6 2.5 0.57 8.7 0.01 0.07 0.16 59.9 FW Discovery Zone 289.4 294.8 5.4 0.21 727.1 0.59 0.36 0.76 833.7 including 291.1 294.2 3.1 0.34 1,221.1 1.00 0.59 1.30 1,399.6 including 291.1 292.3 1.3 0.65 1,746.0 1.48 1.16 2.14 2,036.4 including 293.2 294.2 1.1 0.23 1,519.0 1.16 0.36 1.26 1,698.3 ET-21-246 Sooy Vein 194.7 196.3 1.6 1.64 999.5 0.78 3.99 6.13 1,495.3 including 194.7 195.6 0.9 2.81 1,711.0 1.34 6.83 10.47 2,559.2 Sooy Vein 199.8 205.1 5.3 0.09 95.8 0.12 0.46 0.38 137.3 including 203.7 204.2 0.5 0.37 596.0 0.81 3.92 3.60 913.7 and 229.2 234.9 5.7 0.03 61.2 0.04 0.13 0.04 72.1 ET-21-250 Sooy Vein (3) 137.0 145.9 7.4 0.22 114.7 0.03 0.20 0.54 156.2 Including (4) 140.0 145.4 3.9 0.33 171.4 0.04 0.35 0.94 239.1 including 144.9 145.4 0.5 1.43 1,044.0 0.23 2.09 5.67 1,410.8

Notes:

Not true width. Silver Equivalent ("EqAg") ratios are based on a silver to gold price ratio of 75:1 (Au:Ag). Copper, lead and zinc are converted using $3.66/lb copper, $0.90/lb lead, $1.26/lb zinc at 100% metal recoveries based on a silver price of $26.00/oz. Excludes 1.5 meters of mining void.

* Mining void.

Drill Hole Location Table

Hole ID Section Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip Length ET-20-202 4900N 670739 3384897 1865.3 90 -60 312.1 ET-21-236 4925N 670744 3384919 1862.5 90 -56 396.5 ET-21-241 4950N 670741 3384940 1851.6 90 -60 363.0 ET-21-246 4950N 670741 3384940 1851.6 90 -50 414.8 ET-21-250 4950N 670742 3384940 1851.2 90 -40 347.7

Plan Map of the Sooy Vein

El Tigre Cross Section 4925N (Drill Hole ET-21-236)

El Tigre Cross Section 4950N (Drill Holes ET-21-241, 246 and 250)

El Tigre Resource Estimate

After acquiring El Tigre, Silver Tiger drilled 12,500 meters to define the wide halo of near surface gold mineralization around the mined high-grade veins of the historic El Tigre Mine. This allowed Silver Tiger to deliver a maiden resource estimate for the El Tigre Property to a depth of 150 meters containing indicated resources of 661,000 gold equivalent ounces at 0.77 g/t (21 g/t silver and 0.51 g/t gold) and inferred resources of 341,000 gold equivalent ounces at 1.59 g/t (88 g/t silver and 0.52 g/t gold). The National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the El Tigre Project, Sonora, México" effective as of September 7, 2017 and dated October 26, 2017 prepared by David Burga, P.Geo., Yungang Wu, P.Geo., Fred Brown, P.Geo., Jarita Barry, P.Geo., Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, Alfred Hayden, P.Eng. and Richard H. Sutcliffe, Ph.D., P.Geo. of P&E Mining Consultants Inc. is available on the Corporation's website at www.silvertigermetals.com and on www.sedar.com under the Corporation's profile.

About the El Tigre Historic Mine District

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. is a Canadian company whose management has more than 25 years' experience discovering, financing and building large hydrothermal silver projects in Mexico. Silver Tiger's 100% owned 28,414 hectare Historic El Tigre Mining District is located in Sonora, Mexico. Principled environmental, social and governance practices are core priorities at Silver Tiger.

The El Tigre historic mine district is located in Sonora, Mexico and lies at the northern end of the Sierra Madre silver and gold belt which hosts many epithermal silver and gold deposits, including Dolores, Santa Elena and Las Chispas at the northern end. In 1896, gold was first discovered on the property in the Gold Hill area and mining started with the Brown Shaft in 1903. The focus soon changed to mining high-grade silver veins in the area with production coming from 3 parallel veins the El Tigre Vein, the Seitz Kelley Vein and the Sooy Vein. Underground mining on the middle El Tigre vein extended 1,450 meters along strike and was mined on 14 levels to a depth of approximately 450 meters. The Seitz Kelley Vein was mined along strike for 1 kilometer to a depth of approximately 200 meters. The Sooy Vein was only mined along strike for 250 meters to a depth of approximately 150 meters. Mining abruptly stopped on all 3 of these veins when the price of silver collapsed to less than 20¢ per ounce with the onset of the Great Depression. By the time the mine closed in 1930, it is reported to have produced a total of 353,000 ounces of gold and 67.4 million ounces of silver from 1.87 million tons (Craig, 2012). The average grade mined during this period was over 2 kilograms silver equivalent per ton.

The El Tigre silver and gold deposit is related to a series of high-grade epithermal veins controlled by a north-south trending structure cutting across the andesitic and rhyolitic tuffs of the Sierra Madre Volcanic Complex within a broad silver and gold mineralized prophylitic alteration zone developed in the El Tigre Formation that can be up to 150 meters wide. The veins dip steeply to the west and are typically 0.5 meter wide but locally can be up to 5 meters in width. The veins, structures and mineralized zones outcrop on surface and have been traced for 5.3 kilometers along strike in our brownfield exploration area. Historical mining and exploration activities focused on a 1.6 kilometer portion of the southern end of the deposits, principally on the El Tigre, Seitz Kelly and Sooy veins. The under explored Caleigh, Benjamin, Protectora and the Fundadora exposed veins continue north for more than 3 kilometers. Silver Tiger has delivered its maiden 43-101 compliant resource estimate and is currently drilling to update its resource estimate and publish a PEA.

VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation - Silver Tiger's El Tigre Project

VRIFY is a platform being used by companies to communicate with investors using 360° virtual tours of remote mining assets, 3D models and interactive presentations. VRIFY can be accessed by website and with the VRIFY iOS and Android apps.

Access the Silver Tiger Metals Inc. Company Profile on VRIFY at: https://vrify.com

The VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation for Silver Tiger Metals Inc. can be viewed at: https://vrify.com/explore/decks/492 and on the Corporation's website at: www.silvertigermetals.com.

Procedure, Quality Assurance / Quality Control and Data Verification

The diamond drill core (HQ size) is geologically logged, photographed and marked for sampling. When the sample lengths are determined, the full core is sawn with a diamond blade core saw with one half of the core being bagged and tagged for assay. The remaining half portion is returned to the core trays for storage and/or for metallurgical test work.

The sealed and tagged sample bags are transported to the Bureau Veritas facility in Hermosillo, Mexico. Bureau Veritas crushes the samples (Code PRP70-250) and prepares 200-300 gram pulp samples with ninety percent passing Tyler 200 mesh (Code PUL85). The pulps are assayed for gold using a 30-gram charge by fire assay (Code FA630) and over limits greater than 10 grams per tonne are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (Code FA530). Silver and multi-element analysis is completed using total digestion (Code MA200 Total Digestion ICP). Over limits greater than 100 grams per tonne silver are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (Code FA530).

Quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures monitor the chain-of-custody of the samples and includes the systematic insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials (certified standards, blanks and duplicates) into the sample strings. The results of the assaying of the QA/QC material included in each batch are tracked to ensure the integrity of the assay data. All results stated in this announcement have passed Silver Tiger's QA/QC protocols.

Qualified Person

David R. Duncan, P. Geo., V.P. Exploration of the Corporation, is the Qualified Person for Silver Tiger as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Duncan has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

