Inversago Pharma Inc. ("the Company" or "Inversago"), the peripheral CB1 blockade company, today announced that following the receipt of a No Objection Letter (NOL) from Health Canada on July 29, 2021, it has dosed the first volunteers with INV-202 in its first-in-human phase 1 clinical trial, which will evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of this compound.

As a next generation peripheral CB1 inverse agonist antagonist, INV-202 has the potential to treat various metabolic conditions such as Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), type 1 diabetes (T1D), diabetic nephropathy and chronic kidney diseases, among others.

"Having demonstrated pharmacological characteristics that exceeded our expectations during IND-enabling preclinical studies, we're excited to launch a second peripherally-acting CB1 blocker into the clinic with INV-202," said Dr. Glenn Crater, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Inversago Pharma.

"With two unique, next generation CB1 blockers having entered the clinic in less than a year, we are rapidly bolstering our knowledge of this new class of drugs, which we believe may provide new treatment options for patients affected by a range of metabolic conditions," said François Ravenelle, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Inversago.

About INV-202

INV-202 is a small molecule CB1 inverse agonist antagonist being developed by Inversago for the potential treatment of several metabolic conditions. It is specifically designed to preferentially interact with peripheral CB1 receptors located in the gastro-intestinal tract, liver, pancreas, adipose tissues, muscles, lungs and other organs, thus aiming at a safe and effective therapeutic approach without the known liabilities of centrally-acting CB1 blockers. The peripheral CB1 blockade is a well-documented pathway, linked to many clinically meaningful metabolic benefits.

About Inversago Pharma

Headquartered in Montreal, Inversago Pharma is a clinical-stage, biotech company specialized in the development of new therapies focusing on CB1 blockade, based on first-in-class, peripherally-acting, CB1 inverse agonists. The Company aims to provide new treatment options that improve the lives of patients affected by metabolic conditions such as PWS, NASH, T1D and diabetic nephropathy. For more information, visit inversago.com

