Blackbird plc: Global broadcast company licenses Blackbird's core video technology in a 5 year deal

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD, OTCQX: BBRDF), the developer and seller of the market-leading cloud native video editing platform, Blackbird, today announces that a global broadcast company has licensed its core video technology, Blackbird, including its patented video codec technology, for a 5 year period.

This is the first OEM licensing deal of its kind for Blackbird and is worth an expected minimum of €2 million over the contract length. The customer is globally recognized as a leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Through its range of products and solutions, the customer delivers high-profile and prestigious live sports, entertainment and breaking news content from around the world to millions of viewers daily - in real-time.

The technology integration will enable users of the customer's market-leading live video solutions to have editing workflows 'powered by Blackbird', including their own editor and player. They will be able to remotely and quickly access, edit and publish broadcast quality content to multiple digital end points. Accessing professional standard editing toolsets in a browser on minimal bandwidth will enable highly agile, efficient video production workflows for all events. Use of Blackbird's patented video technology in the cloud delivers significant carbon reductions for users currently running on premise video editing workflows.

Blackbird CEO, Ian McDonough, said: "We are thrilled with this deal, which breaks new ground for Blackbird and demonstrates the value of our world class patented IP outside of the selling of the Blackbird platform. Under this first technology licensing contract, the OEM partner will use the core Blackbird video technology to provide the basis for their own advanced on premise and cloud native editing platform, extending its use into new product areas. They will sell the editing software as an integral part of their broadcast production suite to their customers around the world."

Blackbird drives awareness, monetization and efficiencies for brands in the sports, news, entertainment and enterprise sectors. Customers include Univision, IMG, Deltatre, Sky News Arabia, A+E Networks, BT, NHL, Eleven Sports, Cheddar News, Riot Games, the U.S Department of State and 69 local US news stations with TownNews.

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market. It has created Blackbird, the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird plc's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird enables multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for digital distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

