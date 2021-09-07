Trustpilot, a leading online consumer reviews platform, announces the appointment of Alicia Skubick as Chief Marketing Officer, with effect from 04 October 2021. Alicia will join Trustpilot's senior leadership team and support the company's mission of establishing itself as a universal symbol of trust.

Alicia Skubick joins Trustpilot to lead the Marketing function, within which she will be responsible for building the Trustpilot brand and growing the community of trust between consumers and businesses.

Prior to Trustpilot, Alicia was Marketing Director for the UK at financial management software company, Intuit Quickbooks. During her tenure, the Marketing team was awarded top accolades from Gartner, the Drum, The Muse Awards Gold at the B2B Awards. Prior to Intuit, Alicia led European Marketing for Sage Pay, and globally for Travelex Business (now Western Union Business Solutions), as well as various global roles at Symantec.

Alicia is passionate about encouraging diversity and empowering women at work through coaching and mentoring and founded the Intuit UK Women's Network.

Tim Hilpert, COO of Trustpilot, commented: "We are thrilled to have Alicia Skubick join the Trustpilot senior leadership team at such a pivotal moment in time for the company.

"Our IPO listing on London Stock Exchange this year was an important milestone and as we continue to build on all we have achieved, we are confident Alicia's marketing skills and expertise will play a key role in establishing Trustpilot as a universal symbol of trust."

Alicia Skubick adds: "Online reviews are now ubiquitous to the shopping experience. In an age where commerce is increasingly shifting online from bricks and mortar, consumers want to know they're making the right purchasing decisions and review platforms like Trustpilot, and the businesses which engage with it, provide that reassurance.

"I truly believe Trustpilot's independent and open approach is the best way to build trust among consumers and businesses now needed more than ever and am delighted to be joining the company and putting its ambitious plans into action."

Trustpilot was founded in 2007 with a vision to create an independent currency of trust. A digital platform that brings businesses and consumers together to foster trust and inspire collaboration. We are free to use, open to everybody and built on transparency. Trustpilot hosts reviews to help consumers shop with confidence, and delivers rich insights to help businesses improve the experience they offer. The more consumers that use our platform and share their own opinions; the richer the insights we offer businesses; and the more opportunities they have to earn the trust of consumers, from all around the world. Over 120 million consumer reviews of businesses and products relating to over 530,000 domains have been posted on Trustpilot and those numbers have been growing by more than one review per second. Trustpilot has over 750+ employees and is headquartered in Copenhagen, with operations in London, Edinburgh, New York, Denver, Melbourne, Berlin and Vilnius.

