Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) ("DelphX") is pleased to announce the appointment of blockchain industry expert Anne Connelly to its Board of Directors. Her appointment is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. She had previously joined the Company's Strategic Advisory Committee in April 2021. Her role is particularly important at this stage in the business development cycle, as the integration of blockchain technology is a key component in the Company's development of an alternative trading system for the structured products market.

Anne is Faculty at Singularity University in Silicon Valley and at Boston University's Questrom School of Business. She has been an active part of the global blockchain community since 2012 and is the co-author of "Bitcoin and the Future of Fundraising." She previously worked with Doctors Without Borders Canada in Central Africa and served on their board of directors. She has a Bachelor of Life Sciences from Queen's University, an MBA from McMaster University, and is certified in Disruptive Strategy from Harvard Business School. She was honored as one of CBC's 12 Young Leaders Changing Canada and one of the Fifty Most Inspirational Women in Technology in Canada.

"We've had a chance to work with Anne as part of our advisory committee over the past few months and asked her to expand her role by joining our board of directors," said DelphX CEO Patrick Wood. "She has been involved in the blockchain industry during much of its history, giving her valuable insights into the evolution of this important technology. The regulated exchange and related structured products we are developing are ideally suited for blockchain, a theme that is becoming commonplace for scalable platforms, particularly in the financial markets where transparency and data integrity are paramount. Anne gives us an expert perspective that will help guide our product development and operational execution, particularly as we commercialize our unique platform for one of the financial industry's largest and most underserved global markets."

About DelphX:

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on developing and distributing the next generation of structured products. Through its special purpose vehicle Quantem and its broker-dealer DelphX Services Corp, it enables fixed income dealers to offer new Rule 144A securities that optimally transfer and diffuse credit risk, while allowing the enhancement of yield. The new DelphX securities will be regulated by the SEC and enable dealers to competitively structure, sell and make markets in:

Collateralized Put Options (CPOs) that provide secured default protection for underlying corporate, municipal and sovereign securities, and

Collateralized Reference Notes (CRNs) that enable credit investors to take on the default exposure of a underlying security in exchange for enhanced yield.

All CPOs and CRNs are fully collateralized and held in custody by an independent custodian. CPOs and CRNs are proprietary products created and owned by DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

For more information about DelphX, please visit www.delphx.com.

Contact:

Mark Forney, Corporate Development

DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

Mark.forney@delphx.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95597