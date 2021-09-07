First North Iceland: Kaldalón hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to announcements made public by Kaldalón hf. (symbol: KALD) on August 27 2021, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on First North Iceland will be increased on September 8, 2021. ISIN IS0000029114 Company name Kaldalón hf. Total share capital before the increase 4.700.801.306 (4.700.801.306 shares) Increase in share capital 652.307.692 (652.307.692 shares) Total share capital following the increase 5.353.108.998 (5.353.108.998 shares) Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol KALD Orderbook ID 178971