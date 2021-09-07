Inspire Investing Parent Recognized Again On The Inc. 5000 List Of Most Successful Private Companies

For the second consecutive year, faith-based investing firm Inspire Investing's parent earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / For the second year in a row, Inspire Impact Group, parent company of faith-based investing industry leader, Inspire Investing, has made the Inc. 5000 list - the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. Inspire came in at number 841 overall and 48th in the financial services industry, posting a 578% three-year revenue growth figure from 2017 to 2020. This growth places Inspire in the top 20% of all who made it on the highly publicized list.

"All glory to God for the phenomenal growth we are seeing at Inspire," said Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire. "I am humbled to work alongside our rapidly growing team and financial advisors dedicated to serving our investors with biblically responsible investing. God is moving in the hearts of his people, and we are running to keep up."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About Inspire

The Inspire family of companies includes Inspire Investing, Inspire Advisors, and Inspire Insight, all of which are dedicated to inspiring transformation for God's glory throughout the world with biblically responsible investing innovation excellence. Inspire is the world's largest provider of faith-based ETFs (exchange traded funds), creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score which is used by investors around the world to measure the biblical alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles and is the third fastest-growing investment firm in the nation, giving Christian financial advisors and their clients a world-renowned platform to serve them with excellence.

Inspire Investing also donates 50% or more of their net profit from management fees to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Most recently Inspire adopted a village in the coffee farming mountains of Guatemala to completely transform the lives of the those living in that impoverished village. Thanks to investors, advisors and institutions using Inspire products, the village now has a church building, a clean water well, and improved education facilities. Up next on the list is a fully functional medical clinic, child sponsorships, and Bible distribution. To learn more about the Give50 program, please visit www.inspireinvesting.com/impact.

Visit www.inspireinvesting.com to learn more about Inspire's biblically responsible investment products and inspiring impact projects.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

The 2021 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. The complete listing of Inc. 5000 honorees, including details about Inspire's ranking, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000/apply.

Media contact:

Eric Smyth

(208)994-0832

inspire@inspireinvesting.com

Investment advisory services offered through CWM Advisors, LLC dba Inspire, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

Total lifetime giving through the Give50 program is $131,548 as of 8/24/21.

