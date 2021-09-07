Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.09.2021

WKN: A0M64S ISIN: US67011U2087 Ticker-Symbol: 46NA 
Stuttgart
07.09.21
08:05 Uhr
6,700 Euro
-0,300
-4,29 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
Dow Jones News
07.09.2021 | 14:34
Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 7M 2021 year-over-year

DJ Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 7M 2021 year-over-year

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 7M 2021 year-over-year 07-Sep-2021 / 15:01 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 7M 2021 year-over-year

NCSP Group's (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) cargo turnover totals 67.4 million tons (-2.3%).

Liquid cargo

Transshipment of liquid cargo amounted to 53.1 million tons, down by 2.5 million tons (-4.4%). The segment's largest decrease was related to crude oil, a drop of 7.5% (to 31.7 million tons) amid growing supplies to Russian refineries due to high demand for motor fuel.

Dry cargo

Dry cargo transshipment increased by 6.6%, to 14.3 million tons. The drivers behind this growth were raw sugar, chemical cargo, ferrous metals and cast iron, as well as containers: - Raw sugar cargo turnover was up 15 times compared to last year and amounted to 0.48 million tons. This isthanks to the higher demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar for processing against the backdrop ofa decrease in exports of Russian white sugar. - Chemical cargo transshipment volume touched 0.7 million tons (+48.2% / 0.2 million tons) due to increasedexport of non-hazardous fertilizers at the direct option. - Growth of ferrous metals and cast iron transshipment to 6.2 million tons

(+7.3% / 0.4 million tons) was supported by high export demand due to record prices on world markets. - Container cargo turnover grew by 2.8 million tons (+12.2% / 0.3 million tons). This is mainly associatedwith the increased transshipment through the terminal of BSC LLC, which climbed from the 10th place (following itsperformance for seven months of last year) and ranked 7th among the largest terminals in the Russian Federation inJanuary-July 2021.

NCSP Group's cargo turnover for 7M 2021/2020 (thsd t) 

January-July     Change 
 
               2021    2020    thsd t   % 
Cargo turnover, total     67,382.722 68,968.764 -1,586.042 -2.30% 
Liquid cargo, total      53,118.701 55,592.164 -2,473.463 -4.45% 
Crude oil           31,656.974 34,240.211 -2,583.237 -7.54% 
Oil products         20,848.139 20,606.943 241.196  1.17% 
UAN              389.924  412.142  -22.218  -5.39% 
Oils             223.664  332.867  -109.204  -32.81% 
Bulk cargo, total       4,269.414 4,072.373 197.041  4.84% 
Iron ore raw materials    2,303.272 2,831.581 -528.308  -18.66% 
Other ore cargo        21.048   38.898   -17.850  -45.89% 
Chemical cargo        739.705  498.973  240.732  48.25% 
Coal             724.182  670.833  53.350   7.95% 
Sugar             481.206  32.089   449.117  1399.60% 
General cargo, total     6,987.477 6,558.079 429.398  6.55% 
Ferrous metals and cast iron 6,200.950 5,779.278 421.672  7.30% 
Timber            64.173   89.628   -25.455  -28.40% 
Timber (thsd cubic m)     114.340  162.960  -48.620  -29.84% 
Nonferrous metals       551.527  585.171  -33.643  -5.75% 
Perishable cargo       170.827  104.002  66.825   64.25% 
Containers          2,828.697 2,520.926 307.771  12.21% 
Containers (thsd TEU)     316.870  268.690  48.180   17.93% 
Other             178.433  225.222  -46.790  -20.77%

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

NCSP Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, SC NCSP Fleet, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

For more information, please contact:

For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US67011U2087 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      NCSP 
LEI Code:    LEIA0010014976 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  121644 
EQS News ID:  1231714 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231714&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2021 08:01 ET (12:01 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
