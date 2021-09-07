Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE: NGW) (OTCQX: NXGWF) ("Next Green Wave", "NGW" or the "Company") announces that Benjamin Kovacs has resigned from his position as Director, effective September 6, 2021.

The Company has not announced a replacement for Mr. Kovacs at this time.

Michael Jennings

Chief Executive Officer, Director

Next Green Wave Holdings Inc.

About Next Green Wave



Next Green Wave is an integrated premium seed-to-shelf craft cannabis producer offering products through its in-house brand portfolio and wholesale flower for other large cannabis manufacturers. The Company owns and operates a 35,000 sq. ft. indoor facility in Coalinga, CA, which is home to our nursery, cultivation, distribution, and future packaging business. Marketing, product design, and formulation are produced in-house; please follow along at www.nextgreenwave.com or on Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

For more information regarding Next Green Wave please contact:

Matthew Jewell

CFO

Tel: +1 (604) 609.6167

IR@nextgreenwave.com

