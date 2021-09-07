Newark, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") has signed a partnership agreement with Game Fund Partners LLC to become a part of their Venture Capital Arm and a new planned $300 million dollar game fund. As part of the new multi-year agreement, the Company will initially invest approximately 2 million dollars of EEG shares into 20% of the General Partnership of the fund and will become an integral part of working with the management and investment committee for the entity.

"We are pleased to be a part of this rapidly growing investment fund that is involved in so many excellent projects in the gaming space and beyond. We believe this relationship and investment is the just the beginning of our substantial growth in financing and partnering with major projects and sports teams throughout the gaming industry. This partnership opens up a new path for substantial growth and added economic firepower for the company," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "Our strong partnership with their first-class team has already resulted in the development of Esports gambling regulation in Ohio and other states. Working with Game Fund Partners has been rewarding and a source of great opportunity for continued investment."

As a partner of Game Fund Partners, Esports Entertainment Group will explore several new joint projects and investment vehicles to help fuel rapid growth for the company in the areas of gaming, data, blockchain, online gaming and joint casino hotel investments.

"We are very pleased with the integration of our expert teams in the areas of gaming, finance, entertainment and advertising," said GFP Chief Gaming Officer and Managing Partner Jonah Blake. "Our work with Esports Entertainment Group has been rewarding and we are now working on and exploring significant opportunities together that we believe will be leading drivers and profit centers for our fund, EEG and the industry overall."

"Our long-term partnership and the opportunity we have in working together with Esports Entertainment Group is a key to our continuing strategy of recruiting and involving the very best talents across the gaming and finance ecosphere. We are on the forefront of building a significant company together that I believe will be a leader in gaming and a new metaverse. EEG is a leader in gaming software and online gambling as well as investments in cryptocurrency. We see a number of extremely attractive financial opportunities in continuing and future projects with them" said Marc Kasher, Chief Investment Officer of Game Fund Partners.

Esports Entertainment Group now includes GG Circuit, EGL, Landuel, Lucky Dino, Bethard, Helix Centers, VIE, Argyll Entertainment, SportNation as well as efforts across the world in gaming centers, cryptocurrency mining and partnerships with major sports teams.

About Game Fund Partners

Game Fund Partners and their "New Game Fund" invests in gaming, Esports and Media Ventures worldwide, including (but not limited to) premium content, gaming studios, game royalty investments and developers (mobile, subscription, premium) Esports infrastructure, blockchain gaming, metaverse software, technology and intellectual property. We specifically target investments in fast growing companies in video games, Esports, online gambling and entertainment companies. The company also currently has an interest in major casino projects where gaming and video game technology is a leading factor. Game Fund Partners is made up of a team of leading industry experts in the area of finance, gaming, fund management, blockchain and cryptocurrency, entertainment, news and advertising. Our continued core objective is to invest in opportunities that capitalize on the proliferation of interactive entertainment and the rise of a digital social existence (metaverse and web 3). The Fund Manager (now along with EEG) comprises a team and advisors that combines knowledgeable professionals and luminaries in their fields including Jonah Blake, Founder, Manager and Chief Gaming Officer who is a known speaker and gaming expert. Marc Kasher, an investment manager with over 20 years of private equity experience with firms such as AIG as well as sovereign wealth funds. Bob Blake, A Founder, Manager of Game Fund Partners and CEO of Oak Park Capital and a founding member of an entertainment film fund and other entertainment related ventures. Kirill Pikin, a Fund Manager based in Eastern Europe and formerly with Alfa Bank. Simon Vine, a known investor and former Co-head of the Commercial-Investment Banking division of Alfa Bank and a former Board Member of Letter One. Eric Yoon, the CEO and founder of ESTV and several other international major television stations. Shelly Murphy, the CEO and Managing Partner of Atari Hotels and GSD Group and Foundation Chair of the Woz Innovation Foundation, Angela Dalton, The Founder and CEO of Signum Capital Group and experienced investor, member and advisor in funds and major gaming companies, Barry Adams the Founder and Managing Partner of Prairie Crest Capital and an investor in many venture companies. Tom Jump an advertising executive guru who has transformed many major companies including McDonalds, Pepsico, GM, P&G, and many other major companies. The team also includes top gaming expert Lance Mudd and a number of additional legal team members, investment bankers, accounting and financial professionals.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group is a full stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video-gaming and the ascendance of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in unique and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well-poised to help fans and players to stay connected and involved with their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/FIFA teams, community-focused tournaments in a wide range of esports, and boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, EEG has influence over the full-spectrum of esports and gaming at all levels. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Contact:

U.S. Investor Relations

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Dave Gentry

407-491-4498

dave@redchip.com

Media Inquiries

brandon.apter@esportsentertainmentgroup.com

Investor Relations Inquiries

Jeff@esportsentertainmentgroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95708