Crowcon selects MPS sensors for its Gasman products, the industry's first full-function, personal multi-gas monitor.

NevadaNano, the world's leading innovator in gas detection sensor technology, announced that Crowcon Detection Instruments Ltd. uses the Molecular Property Spectrometer (MPS) sensors in their new Gasman flammable gas detection products. The new systems allow employees to rely on a single device to identify and alert them to the presence of 19 potentially dangerous gases in their work environment.

"NevadaNano is proud to provide the sensor technology for Crowcon's ground-breaking Gasman personal monitors," said Ralph Whitten, President, and Member of Board of Directors, at NevadaNano. "Our MPS sensors deliver unprecedented accuracy in detecting multiple flammable gases simultaneously, creating a safer work environment and protecting employees' health and safety."

NevadaNano offers a variety of gas detection sensors for flammables, all of which deliver unprecedented reliability and accuracy. Unlike traditional sensors, a single MPS sensor accurately reports 0-100% LEL across 19 flammable gases, including hydrogen, with a single factory calibration and no field maintenance over their lifetime. This capability addresses the need for a flexible sensor platform suitable for complex industrial environments and offers life-saving accuracy in environments with blended combustible gases.

Integrated, real-time measurements and built-in compensation for temperature, pressure, and humidity ensures superb accuracy of the MPS flammable gas sensors. Gas concentration readings are accurate across the wide environmental range, including rapid environmental transients, delivering best-in-class false-positive accuracy. The company's MPS sensors are inherently immune to drift, decay, or poisoning.

"Our reliable portable gas monitors now have the industry-leading sensor technology that your applications demand. Gasman flammable portable monitors with MPS sensors help reduce fleet maintenance, increase operational up-time, and lowers total cost of ownership," said Ed Clapham, Portables Product Manager of CrowconDetection Instruments. "More importantly, the innovative technology provides peace of mind by protecting workers in virtually any multi-gas environment."

The Gasman with MPS is ATEX Zone 0 approved, allowing operators to enter areas where an explosive gas atmosphere is present continuously or for long periods without concern. In addition, the use of the MPS sensor quadruples the battery life as compared to legacy solutions, protecting workers for more extended periods. In addition, the Gasman with MPS is hydrogen (H2) ready. A single MPS sensor accurately detects hydrogen and common hydrocarbons without recalibration in a fail-safe, poison-resistant solution.

About NevadaNano

NevadaNano's programmable, multi-gas detection technology is the first new approach to flammable gas detection in over 40 years. The MPS technology was developed with the support of DARPA, the DOD, and the Department of Homeland Security for the most challenging gas detection applications and is the winner of the coveted R&D100 award and the Tech Connect National Innovation award. The sensors utilize 24 patented inventions to tackle the toughest chemical analysis tasks. For information visit NevadaNano.com or connect on LinkedIn.

