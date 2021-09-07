Los Angeles Auto Show: LA Auto Show Launches Zero-Emission Vehicle Awards - THE ZEVAS - As Electrification Reshapes The Auto Industry

Inaugural Awards Celebrate Massive Investment in Zero-Emission Vehicle Adoption in Southern California, and throughout the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show), the leading automotive and lifestyle in-person event, announced today The LA Auto Show Zero-Emission Vehicle Awards or THE ZEVAS- a new, signature awards program set to debut at the iconic auto show this November. The first awards program of its kind, THE ZEVAS honor the latest in zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) that are currently available for sale or pre-order.

The inaugural awards spotlight emerging and established automakers as they introduce all-new electric and hybrid vehicles and new zero-emission versions of existing models. From Fisker's Ocean, to Ford's F-150 Lightning, to Porsche's Taycan-the ZEV market is gaining strong momentum. With the LA Auto Show being the place for shoppers to discover, test, and determine their next ride, it's no surprise that the LA Auto Show attendees' interest in ZEVs has increased by 79 percent during the past 15 months (source: June 2021 LA Auto Show Consumer Attendee Survey).

"Electrification is the biggest transformation the auto industry has experienced in 100 years," said Lisa Kaz, CEO and owner of the LA Auto Show. "With accelerating consumer interest in electric vehicles, there is no better place for the new car and truck buyer to learn about, experience and compare the latest and greatest electric vehicles and gas-powered models all in one convenient place."

A pioneer in supporting consumer adoption and education of electric vehicles, the LA Auto Show is a leader in showcasing the crossroads of the automotive and technology sectors. THE ZEVAS program will take place on Wed., Nov. 17 at the annual AutoMobility LA-the LA Auto Show's two-day press and trade event attracting automakers, tech companies, media, government officials, among other industry professionals. THE ZEVAS will honor the best zero-emission vehicles in a variety of categories including Adventure, Family, Ridesharing, Personal Commuter, Workhorse, and more. Many nominees and award winners will be on display during this November's much-anticipated return of the LA Auto Show.

Recognizing the ever-growing support for zero-emission vehicles from the private and public sector-federal, state, and city-LA Auto Show's timely ZEVAS awards program comes to the scene at a pivotal point for the automotive industry with President Biden's goal that half of all vehicles be zero emission by 2030, and California targeting all vehicle sales to be zero-emission by 2035. Additionally,

Los Angeles is currently the top U.S. market for new electric and hybrid vehicle sales (source: Pew Research).

To learn more about THE ZEVAS, visit https://www.laautoshow.com/thezevas.

The LA Auto Show opens its doors to the public Nov. 19-28 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Tickets are now on sale and available for purchase at laautoshow.com/tickets. Before doors open to the public, the LA Auto Show will host its media and industry days, AutoMobility LA, also taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center, from Nov. 17-18.

For additional information on AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show, including media and industry credentials please visit: AutoMobilityLA.com and LAAutoShow.com.

AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show will be operated in full accordance with all safety protocols required by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show)

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually and is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation, synonymous with California. The show runs for 10 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market and is the number one revenue generator for the LA Convention Center. In 2021, the media and industry days, AutoMobility LA, will take place on November 17-18 and will include a range of groundbreaking industry announcements and reveals. Doors will open to the public November 19-28. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater LA New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter , Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/ .

About THE ZEVAS

THE ZEVAS are the official electric vehicle awards of the LA Auto Show-the nation's preeminent showcase for new zero-emission vehicles (ZEV). Launched in 2021, the awards program honors ZEVs available for purchase or for pre-order in a variety of categories. Winners of THE ZEVAS will be announced at 2021 AutoMobility LA-the press and trade days of the LA Auto Show-on Wed., Nov. 17 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. For more information about THE ZEVAS visit https://www.laautoshow.com/thezevas.

