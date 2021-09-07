Brigadier Gold Limited: Brigadier Expands Precious Metal Rich Copper Discovery at Picachos

Rock chip channel sample at La Gloria mine includes 20.76 g/t gold, 15 g/t silver, 0.54% copper across 0.72 m.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company" or "Brigadier") (TSXV: BRG|)(FSE:B7LM|)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to announce further analytical results from additional trenches across the Colinas copper-silver discovery as well as results from the historic La Gloria Gold Mine at its Picachos gold-silver-copper project Sinaloa, Mexico (the "Picachos Project", "Picachos" or the "Property").

At Colinas, Trench BRG-50651 was collared 56 metres east-northeast of BRG-50250 (results in press release dated Aug. 4, 2021) and excavated by hand to the northwest for 81 metres. The principal result of BRG-50651 is 0.35% copper and 9 g/t silver across 30 metres between 51 and 81 metres. The anomaly is open to the northwest as shown on the map below. A further 112 metres to the northwest, BRG-50823 returned a result of 60 g/t silver, 0.11% copper and 0.21% lead across 5 m. This includes a result of 257 g/t silver, 0.21% copper and 0.45% Pb across 1 m between 4 and 5 m. Forty-five metres southwest of BRG-50250, BRG-50735 was excavated to the northwest for 113 metres. This trench is on the northwest bank of the arroyo El Habal and bedrock was partially discovered in between deep overburden. From here, an anomaly of 0.11% copper and 5 g/t silver was measured across 54 metres between 18 and 72 metres. At the end of the trench between 110 and 111 metres, one sample returned 1.43 g/t gold, 135 g/t Ag, 0.06% copper, 0.32% lead, 36 ppm molybdenum, 0.17% bismuth, 41 ppm tungsten and 74 ppm tin. This result is notable as it indicates that gold is present in the porphyry environment in sericitic alteration assemblages as well as in veins and stockwork deposits in propylitic and argillic altered volcanic rocks at higher elevations in the southeastern part of the Property.

Rob Birmingham, CEO, comments, "The exploration team led by veteran geologist Michelle Robinson continue to expand on previous successes at the Picachos Project. We're pleased to see the precious metals rich, copper discovery announced on August 4th is growing in scale and providing the company with exceptional targets for further inspection. Furthermore, we are excited with the discovery of high grade gold, silver and copper in rock chip channel samples at the historic La Gloria mine. We look forward to providing shareholders with continued assays from these new discovery areas as they are received."

Fig. 1 Geological Level Plan (380 m) showing several trenches across Colinas with results for copper and silver.

La Gloria Gold Mine is located 4.2 kilometres southeast of Colinas at 950 metres elevation. Mine access is an easterly trending adit 106 metres long that intercepts a honeycomb stope approximately 100 metres long and 1.5 metres wide that trends northwesterly. Sixteen rock-chip channel sample lines were cut across pillars in the stope. The best overall result was 20.76 g/t gold, 15 g/t silver, 0.54% copper, 0.57% Pb and 1.70% Zn across 0.72 m from BRG-50017. This includes 0.12 m of 123.56 g/t Au, 50 g/t Ag, 2.8% copper, 1.35% Pb and 8.00% Zn.

Fig. 2 Cross-Section of La Gloria showing the location of sample line BRG-50017. Stockwork veining in the hanging wall to La Gloria is modeled from 230 linear metres of trenching southwest of the adit.

Southwest of La Gloria, 230 linear metres of rock exposed by the bulldozer were sampled at one-metre intervals in eight individual trenches. In this area there are numerous prospect pits and shallow workings for gold hosted in pyroclastic rocks intercalated with intermediate volcanic flows. The most significant result is 25 metres of 0.53 g/t Au, 0.34% Pb and 0.57% Zn in BRG-121950 between 18 and 43 metres. This includes 2 metres of 3.05 g/t Au, 8 g/t Ag, 0.09% Cu, 0.60% Pb and 0.81% Zn between 41 and 43 metres.

Approximately 215 metres NW of La Gloria, exploration of historic soil sample MTA-50409 with values of 1.15 ppm Au resulted in discovery of the Ranas Vein. The best result from 7 cuts across Ranas is BRG-29957 with values of 6.63 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag and 0.36% Zn across 1.7 metres.

Mechanized trench BRG-50601 was cut across La Cocolmeca Vein 330 metres north of La Gloria. An overall result of 0.39 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag, 0.09% Cu, 0.08% Pb and 0.29% Zn was returned across 17 metres between 48 and 65 metres. Most of the gold is between 63 and 64 metres with values of 4.36 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag, 0.09% Cu, 0.15% Pb, 0.47% Zn and 14 ppm W across 1 m.

Eighty metres northwest of La Gloria, Brigadier trenched 47 linear metres under historic soil samples MTA-50413 and 50414 with values of 1.13 and 1.53 ppm gold, respectively. Trench BRG-50501 has an overall result of 0.62 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag, 0.12% Pb and 0.24% Zn between zero and 35 metres and exposed a geological contact between a glassy quartz porphyritic rhyolite flow-dome (0-22 m) and intermediate pyroclastic country rocks (22-47 metres). The glassy rhyolite is cut by hairline microcrystalline veinlets of quartz with epidote. Gold values in this stockwork/disseminated mineralization range from 0.2 to 0.64 ppm between the interval 0-13 metres, with an average value of 0.35 g/t Au across the first 13 metres. Between 13 and 22 metres, the western contact of the flow-dome contains 1.26 g/t gold across 9 metres with a maximum value of 3.57 g/t Au across 1 m (18-19 m). This type of rhyolite-hosted disseminated/stockwork gold with low base metal values has only been recently documented on the Property at a different flow dome near Santa Elena, 1.4 kilometres northeast of this prospect. This flow-dome has surface dimensions of approximately 250 metres by 350 metres merits further exploration as a disseminated/stockwork gold deposit.

Appendix

Analytical results for trenches on the Picachos Project. DL=Detection Limit. TW = True Width

From (m) To (m) TW (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) Mo (ppm) Bi (ppm) W (ppm) Sn (ppm) BRG-50501 0.0 35.0 35.0 0.62 2 79 1176 2418 DL DL DL DL including 17.0 19.0 2.0 3.37 2 41 112 89 DL DL DL DL including 34.0 35.0 1.0 2.41 4 108 4196 4245 DL DL DL DL BRG-121863 5.0 10.0 5.0 0.45 1 38 410 901 DL DL DL DL BRG-121714 19.0 20.0 1.0 1.32 DL 163 2120 11400 DL DL DL DL BRG-121714 37.0 38.0 1.0 1.58 DL 45.3 240 712 DL DL DL DL BRG-121714 100.0 137.0 43.0 0.21 DL 243 974 2563 DL DL DL DL BRG-121714 137.0 143.0 6.0 4.99 3 772 2192 8397 DL DL DL DL BRG-27119 0.0 0.6 0.6 2.15 8 2343 7598 14503 DL DL DL DL BRG-27121 0.0 1.3 1.3 7.06 21 6415 3516 5125 DL 9 8 DL including 1.1 1.3 0.2 41.05 36 30000 2269 3197 DL 42 27 DL BRG-50002 0.0 1.0 1.0 0.40 DL 394 1393 3714 DL DL DL DL BRG-50004 0.0 0.6 0.6 0.03 DL 147 993 3500 DL DL DL DL BRG-50006 0.0 0.7 0.7 2.09 14 1875 7346 9427 DL 10 9 DL including 0.0 0.1 0.1 14.02 49 10800 13300 25400 4 56 33 DL BRG-50008 0.0 1.0 1.0 2.62 DL 269 1729 5848.1 DL DL 8 DL including 0.1 0.5 0.4 7.07 DL 405 3213 4589 DL DL 14 DL BRG-50011 0.0 1.0 1.0 3.20 5 741 4121 18870 DL DL DL DL including 0.1 0.1 0.1 22.34 9 2839 23700 20200 4 DL 11 DL BRG-50013 0.0 0.7 0.7 1.35 5 733 3035 14032 DL DL DL DL including 0.0 0.1 0.1 4.06 8 1378 2492 7627 DL DL 11 DL BRG-50015 0.0 1.0 1.0 6.19 9 9647 6273 11447 2 13 13 DL including 0.0 0.1 0.1 75.87 61 113000 37400 116000 7 137 104 DL BRG-50017 0.0 0.7 0.7 20.76 15 5373 5716 16753 3 7 12 DL including 0.6 0.7 0.1 123.56 50 28000 13500 79600 6 31 48 DL BRG-50019 0.0 0.7 0.7 11.53 15 2402 3644 7108 2 5 10 DL including 0.0 0.1 0.1 11.80 20 3584 5876 13700 2 8 17 DL including 0.1 0.6 0.5 2.44 10 1184 3294 2263 2 3 5 DL including 0.6 0.7 0.1 26.82 50 7747 3800 9899 3 13 16 DL BRG-50023 0.0 1.0 1.0 0.84 DL 787 1351 6672 1 3 7 DL BRG-50025 0.0 1.0 1.0 8.45 16 3884 13791 2860 3 11 14 DL including 0.0 0.4 0.4 18.54 20 7847 28386 4357 7 23 25 DL BRG-50030 0.0 0.7 0.7 4.50 5 1817 3433 3324 2 4 9 DL including 0.0 0.1 0.1 35.76 9 6901 9105 9841 10 18 38 DL BRG-50032 0.0 1.0 1.0 10.75 7 858 6497 6058 1 5 15 DL including 0.0 0.1 0.1 64.70 23 4832 15700 33900 5 27 107 DL BRG-50034 0.0 0.6 0.6 16.36 23 1355 17532 6639 1 8 19 DL including 0.0 0.1 0.1 94.55 56 5409 19900 32200 6 15 36 DL BRG-121863 8.0 10.0 2.0 0.85 DL 23 159 36 DL DL DL DL BRG-121880 0.0 39.0 39.0 0.20 DL 242 3321 5631 DL DL DL DL including 1.0 2.0 1.0 0.49 DL 193 514 1168 DL DL DL DL including 7.0 9.0 2.0 2.09 3 318 934 1709 DL DL DL DL including 11.0 12.0 1.0 0.02 DL 1034 8570 20000 DL DL DL DL including 24.0 26.0 2.0 0.89 DL 222 5817 4877 DL DL DL DL BRG-121920 4.0 22.0 18.0 0.57 DL 27 1416 2105 DL DL DL DL including 10.0 11.0 1.0 2.78 DL 16 668 893 DL DL DL DL including 21.0 22.0 1.0 2.52 DL 152 3348 5146 DL DL DL DL BRG-121950 18.0 43.0 25.0 0.53 DL 130 3364 5737 DL DL 7 DL including 26.0 28.0 2.0 1.21 DL 62 2182 6316 DL DL 8 DL including 41.0 43.0 2.0 3.05 8 889 6035 8093 DL DL 13 DL BRG-117281 6.8 7.0 0.2 3.57 14 1721 1749 43900 DL 10 42 DL BRG-117281 9.0 10.0 1.0 0.58 DL 151 5232 12400 DL DL DL DL BRG-117294 16.0 30.0 14.0 0.90 DL 226 3246 3499 DL DL DL DL including 23.0 25.0 2.0 2.79 DL 964 4463 7358 DL DL DL DL including 19.0 20.0 1.0 3.12 DL 31 4029 1094 DL DL 11 DL including 28.0 30.0 2.0 1.25 DL 60 1665 1760 DL DL DL DL BRG-117328 7.0 15.0 8.0 1.29 DL 27 4242 6812 DL DL DL DL including 8.0 9.0 1.0 3.17 DL 78 3943 7355 DL DL DL DL including 10.0 11.0 1.0 3.08 3 2 3968 6401 DL DL DL DL including 13.0 14.0 1.0 2.64 DL 8 3231 4470 DL DL DL DL BRG-117344 0.5 1.5 1.0 1.21 DL 23 6312 12200 DL DL DL DL BRG-117344 19.5 29.5 10.0 0.70 DL 42 4269 10117 DL DL DL DL including 19.5 20.5 1.0 2.19 DL 3 3736 6106 DL DL DL DL including 28.5 29.5 1.0 1.97 4 227 6761 33400 DL DL DL DL BRG-50042 0.0 0.7 0.7 4.06 DL 40 4161 3964 DL DL DL DL BRG-50048 0.0 1.0 1.0 1.27 3 1147 4890 30500 DL DL DL DL BRG-27358 0.0 3.5 3.5 1.80 13 81 1016 1757 DL DL DL DL BRG-27362 0.0 0.7 0.7 19.13 11 134 1820 2680 2 DL DL DL BRG-25202 0.0 0.8 0.8 7.17 10 333 4930 3910 DL DL 31 DL BRG-25203 2.0 3.0 1.0 20.14 36 1420 7390 25100 6 DL 20 DL BRG-25204 0.0 0.3 0.3 16.69 37 167 6390 849 17 DL 98 DL BRG-29936 0.0 0.3 0.3 4.28 9 1541 6796 29800 2 DL 25 DL BRG-29938 0.0 2.0 2.0 1.50 6 1250 5132 4811 1 DL 28 DL including 0.0 0.5 0.5 4.17 9 685 6806 4699 1 DL 38 DL including 1.9 2.0 0.1 11.30 13 26800 4138 17400 8 DL 35 DL BRG-29941 0.0 0.4 0.4 9.18 8 2561 16000 6644 3 DL 72 DL BRG-29942 0.0 1.1 1.1 3.26 10 1964 11455 19473 2 DL 20 DL including 0.3 1.1 0.8 4.26 8 2186 11400 20100 2 DL 18 DL BRG-29944 0.0 1.1 1.1 7.19 8 921 2825 14600 DL DL 13 DL including 0.0 0.3 0.3 25.77 16 2040 3629 36500 DL DL 20 DL BRG-29948 0.0 0.4 0.4 6.80 40 17 216 60 DL DL DL DL BRG-27033 0.0 1.0 1.0 1.26 12 84 2163 703 9 DL 13 DL BRG-29950 0.0 1.0 1.0 1.26 1 36.6 168 1386 DL DL DL DL BRG-29951 0.0 0.3 0.3 5.61 10 75.6 904 11100 DL DL DL DL BRG-29957 0.0 1.7 1.7 6.63 11 30 493 3642 DL DL DL DL including 0.7 1.7 1.0 9.95 16 34 705 5361 DL DL DL DL BRG-29959 0.0 0.6 0.6 2.75 17 94.9 279 305 DL DL DL DL BRG-29960 0.0 0.2 0.2 16.67 26 157 423 3392 3 DL 11 DL BRG-29961 0.0 0.4 0.4 2.53 21 2790 4739 21300 4 8 DL DL BRG-29962 0.0 0.7 0.7 2.3 19 137 470 751 DL DL DL DL BRG-50601 48.0 65.0 17.0 0.39 7 889 765 2879 1 DL 6 DL including 52.5 53.0 0.5 2.32 27 2944 2868 4939 4 DL 11 DL including 63.0 64.0 1.0 4.36 6 856 1483 4703 2 DL 14 DL BRG-50176 2.0 12.0 10.0 0.52 DL 93 1059 1888 DL DL DL DL including 6.0 7.0 1.0 2.37 DL 283 2449 2496 DL DL DL DL BRG-50820 0.0 3.0 3.0 0.03 11 547 355 274 13 54 29 29 BRG-50823 0.0 5.0 5.0 0.02 60 1134 2082 154 4 109 14 DL including 4.0 5.0 1.0 0.02 257 2142 4459 315 2 278 27 DL BRG-50651 8.0 15.0 7.0 0.01 9 135 250 57 22 848 155 16 BRG-50651 35.0 51.0 16.0 0.01 3 525 68 293 2 DL DL DL BRG-50651 51.0 81.0 30.0 0.01 9 3455 52 245 7 5 7 DL BRG-50735 18.0 72.0 54.0 DL 5 1119 35 141 35 7 8 7 BRG-50735 104.0 113.0 9.0 0.22 39 254 840 525 30 342 21 25 including 110.0 111.0 1.0 1.43 135 623 3182 538 36 1694 41 74 BRG-29966 0.0 1.0 1.0 0.20 3 126 212 231 6 DL 18 27 BRG-29967 0.0 2.0 2.0 0.01 3 2137 22 136 2 DL DL DL BRG-50460 0.0 5.0 5.0 0.01 1 285 95 330 46 DL 678 25 including 2.0 3.0 1.0 0.01 1 176 122 129 61 DL 2460 55 BRG-50466 0.0 3.0 3.0 0.04 9 327 260 573 24 85 14 14 BRG-50469 0.0 11.0 11.0 0.01 3 599 18 97 25 DL 20 6 including 1.0 2.0 1.0 0.06 16 3240 18 105 90 DL DL DL

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed by Michelle Robinson, MASc., P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Drilling was completed using PQ and HQ tooling. Core and sample handling procedures are documented in the Company's press release dated October 22, 2020. Standard pulps, field duplicates, pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into the sample stream. The samples were analyzed by SGS Laboratories in Durango using fire-assay methods for gold, and ICP methods with a 4-acid digestion for silver and base metals. SGS is an accredited laboratory. It is the Qualified Person's opinion that the technical information disclosed in this press release is reliable.

