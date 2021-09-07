Brigadier Gold Limited: Brigadier Expands Precious Metal Rich Copper Discovery at Picachos

Rock chip channel sample at La Gloria mine includes 20.76 g/t gold, 15 g/t silver, 0.54% copper across 0.72 m.
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company" or "Brigadier") (TSXV: BRG|)(FSE:B7LM|)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to announce further analytical results from additional trenches across the Colinas copper-silver discovery as well as results from the historic La Gloria Gold Mine at its Picachos gold-silver-copper project Sinaloa, Mexico (the "Picachos Project", "Picachos" or the "Property").
At Colinas, Trench BRG-50651 was collared 56 metres east-northeast of BRG-50250 (results in press release dated Aug. 4, 2021) and excavated by hand to the northwest for 81 metres. The principal result of BRG-50651 is 0.35% copper and 9 g/t silver across 30 metres between 51 and 81 metres. The anomaly is open to the northwest as shown on the map below. A further 112 metres to the northwest, BRG-50823 returned a result of 60 g/t silver, 0.11% copper and 0.21% lead across 5 m. This includes a result of 257 g/t silver, 0.21% copper and 0.45% Pb across 1 m between 4 and 5 m. Forty-five metres southwest of BRG-50250, BRG-50735 was excavated to the northwest for 113 metres. This trench is on the northwest bank of the arroyo El Habal and bedrock was partially discovered in between deep overburden. From here, an anomaly of 0.11% copper and 5 g/t silver was measured across 54 metres between 18 and 72 metres. At the end of the trench between 110 and 111 metres, one sample returned 1.43 g/t gold, 135 g/t Ag, 0.06% copper, 0.32% lead, 36 ppm molybdenum, 0.17% bismuth, 41 ppm tungsten and 74 ppm tin. This result is notable as it indicates that gold is present in the porphyry environment in sericitic alteration assemblages as well as in veins and stockwork deposits in propylitic and argillic altered volcanic rocks at higher elevations in the southeastern part of the Property.
Rob Birmingham, CEO, comments, "The exploration team led by veteran geologist Michelle Robinson continue to expand on previous successes at the Picachos Project. We're pleased to see the precious metals rich, copper discovery announced on August 4th is growing in scale and providing the company with exceptional targets for further inspection. Furthermore, we are excited with the discovery of high grade gold, silver and copper in rock chip channel samples at the historic La Gloria mine. We look forward to providing shareholders with continued assays from these new discovery areas as they are received."
Fig. 1 Geological Level Plan (380 m) showing several trenches across Colinas with results for copper and silver.
La Gloria Gold Mine is located 4.2 kilometres southeast of Colinas at 950 metres elevation. Mine access is an easterly trending adit 106 metres long that intercepts a honeycomb stope approximately 100 metres long and 1.5 metres wide that trends northwesterly. Sixteen rock-chip channel sample lines were cut across pillars in the stope. The best overall result was 20.76 g/t gold, 15 g/t silver, 0.54% copper, 0.57% Pb and 1.70% Zn across 0.72 m from BRG-50017. This includes 0.12 m of 123.56 g/t Au, 50 g/t Ag, 2.8% copper, 1.35% Pb and 8.00% Zn.
Fig. 2 Cross-Section of La Gloria showing the location of sample line BRG-50017. Stockwork veining in the hanging wall to La Gloria is modeled from 230 linear metres of trenching southwest of the adit.
Southwest of La Gloria, 230 linear metres of rock exposed by the bulldozer were sampled at one-metre intervals in eight individual trenches. In this area there are numerous prospect pits and shallow workings for gold hosted in pyroclastic rocks intercalated with intermediate volcanic flows. The most significant result is 25 metres of 0.53 g/t Au, 0.34% Pb and 0.57% Zn in BRG-121950 between 18 and 43 metres. This includes 2 metres of 3.05 g/t Au, 8 g/t Ag, 0.09% Cu, 0.60% Pb and 0.81% Zn between 41 and 43 metres.
Approximately 215 metres NW of La Gloria, exploration of historic soil sample MTA-50409 with values of 1.15 ppm Au resulted in discovery of the Ranas Vein. The best result from 7 cuts across Ranas is BRG-29957 with values of 6.63 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag and 0.36% Zn across 1.7 metres.
Mechanized trench BRG-50601 was cut across La Cocolmeca Vein 330 metres north of La Gloria. An overall result of 0.39 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag, 0.09% Cu, 0.08% Pb and 0.29% Zn was returned across 17 metres between 48 and 65 metres. Most of the gold is between 63 and 64 metres with values of 4.36 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag, 0.09% Cu, 0.15% Pb, 0.47% Zn and 14 ppm W across 1 m.
Eighty metres northwest of La Gloria, Brigadier trenched 47 linear metres under historic soil samples MTA-50413 and 50414 with values of 1.13 and 1.53 ppm gold, respectively. Trench BRG-50501 has an overall result of 0.62 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag, 0.12% Pb and 0.24% Zn between zero and 35 metres and exposed a geological contact between a glassy quartz porphyritic rhyolite flow-dome (0-22 m) and intermediate pyroclastic country rocks (22-47 metres). The glassy rhyolite is cut by hairline microcrystalline veinlets of quartz with epidote. Gold values in this stockwork/disseminated mineralization range from 0.2 to 0.64 ppm between the interval 0-13 metres, with an average value of 0.35 g/t Au across the first 13 metres. Between 13 and 22 metres, the western contact of the flow-dome contains 1.26 g/t gold across 9 metres with a maximum value of 3.57 g/t Au across 1 m (18-19 m). This type of rhyolite-hosted disseminated/stockwork gold with low base metal values has only been recently documented on the Property at a different flow dome near Santa Elena, 1.4 kilometres northeast of this prospect. This flow-dome has surface dimensions of approximately 250 metres by 350 metres merits further exploration as a disseminated/stockwork gold deposit.
Appendix
Analytical results for trenches on the Picachos Project. DL=Detection Limit. TW = True Width
From (m)
To (m)
TW (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Cu (ppm)
Pb (ppm)
Zn (ppm)
Mo (ppm)
Bi (ppm)
W (ppm)
Sn (ppm)
|BRG-50501
0.0
35.0
35.0
0.62
2
79
1176
2418
DL
DL
DL
DL
|including
17.0
19.0
2.0
3.37
2
41
112
89
DL
DL
DL
DL
|including
34.0
35.0
1.0
2.41
4
108
4196
4245
DL
DL
DL
DL
|BRG-121863
5.0
10.0
5.0
0.45
1
38
410
901
DL
DL
DL
DL
|BRG-121714
19.0
20.0
1.0
1.32
DL
163
2120
11400
DL
DL
DL
DL
|BRG-121714
37.0
38.0
1.0
1.58
DL
45.3
240
712
DL
DL
DL
DL
|BRG-121714
100.0
137.0
43.0
0.21
DL
243
974
2563
DL
DL
DL
DL
|BRG-121714
137.0
143.0
6.0
4.99
3
772
2192
8397
DL
DL
DL
DL
|BRG-27119
0.0
0.6
0.6
2.15
8
2343
7598
14503
DL
DL
DL
DL
|BRG-27121
0.0
1.3
1.3
7.06
21
6415
3516
5125
DL
9
8
DL
|including
1.1
1.3
0.2
41.05
36
30000
2269
3197
DL
42
27
DL
|BRG-50002
0.0
1.0
1.0
0.40
DL
394
1393
3714
DL
DL
DL
DL
|BRG-50004
0.0
0.6
0.6
0.03
DL
147
993
3500
DL
DL
DL
DL
|BRG-50006
0.0
0.7
0.7
2.09
14
1875
7346
9427
DL
10
9
DL
|including
0.0
0.1
0.1
14.02
49
10800
13300
25400
4
56
33
DL
|BRG-50008
0.0
1.0
1.0
2.62
DL
269
1729
5848.1
DL
DL
8
DL
|including
0.1
0.5
0.4
7.07
DL
405
3213
4589
DL
DL
14
DL
|BRG-50011
0.0
1.0
1.0
3.20
5
741
4121
18870
DL
DL
DL
DL
|including
0.1
0.1
0.1
22.34
9
2839
23700
20200
4
DL
11
DL
|BRG-50013
0.0
0.7
0.7
1.35
5
733
3035
14032
DL
DL
DL
DL
|including
0.0
0.1
0.1
4.06
8
1378
2492
7627
DL
DL
11
DL
|BRG-50015
0.0
1.0
1.0
6.19
9
9647
6273
11447
2
13
13
DL
|including
0.0
0.1
0.1
75.87
61
113000
37400
116000
7
137
104
DL
|BRG-50017
0.0
0.7
0.7
20.76
15
5373
5716
16753
3
7
12
DL
|including
0.6
0.7
0.1
123.56
50
28000
13500
79600
6
31
48
DL
|BRG-50019
0.0
0.7
0.7
11.53
15
2402
3644
7108
2
5
10
DL
|including
0.0
0.1
0.1
11.80
20
3584
5876
13700
2
8
17
DL
|including
0.1
0.6
0.5
2.44
10
1184
3294
2263
2
3
5
DL
|including
0.6
0.7
0.1
26.82
50
7747
3800
9899
3
13
16
DL
|BRG-50023
0.0
1.0
1.0
0.84
DL
787
1351
6672
1
3
7
DL
|BRG-50025
0.0
1.0
1.0
8.45
16
3884
13791
2860
3
11
14
DL
|including
0.0
0.4
0.4
18.54
20
7847
28386
4357
7
23
25
DL
|BRG-50030
0.0
0.7
0.7
4.50
5
1817
3433
3324
2
4
9
DL
|including
0.0
0.1
0.1
35.76
9
6901
9105
9841
10
18
38
DL
|BRG-50032
0.0
1.0
1.0
10.75
7
858
6497
6058
1
5
15
DL
|including
0.0
0.1
0.1
64.70
23
4832
15700
33900
5
27
107
DL
|BRG-50034
0.0
0.6
0.6
16.36
23
1355
17532
6639
1
8
19
DL
|including
0.0
0.1
0.1
94.55
56
5409
19900
32200
6
15
36
DL
|BRG-121863
8.0
10.0
2.0
0.85
DL
23
159
36
DL
DL
DL
DL
|BRG-121880
0.0
39.0
39.0
0.20
DL
242
3321
5631
DL
DL
DL
DL
|including
1.0
2.0
1.0
0.49
DL
193
514
1168
DL
DL
DL
DL
|including
7.0
9.0
2.0
2.09
3
318
934
1709
DL
DL
DL
DL
|including
11.0
12.0
1.0
0.02
DL
1034
8570
20000
DL
DL
DL
DL
|including
24.0
26.0
2.0
0.89
DL
222
5817
4877
DL
DL
DL
DL
|BRG-121920
4.0
22.0
18.0
0.57
DL
27
1416
2105
DL
DL
DL
DL
|including
10.0
11.0
1.0
2.78
DL
16
668
893
DL
DL
DL
DL
|including
21.0
22.0
1.0
2.52
DL
152
3348
5146
DL
DL
DL
DL
|BRG-121950
18.0
43.0
25.0
0.53
DL
130
3364
5737
DL
DL
7
DL
|including
26.0
28.0
2.0
1.21
DL
62
2182
6316
DL
DL
8
DL
|including
41.0
43.0
2.0
3.05
8
889
6035
8093
DL
DL
13
DL
|BRG-117281
6.8
7.0
0.2
3.57
14
1721
1749
43900
DL
10
42
DL
|BRG-117281
9.0
10.0
1.0
0.58
DL
151
5232
12400
DL
DL
DL
DL
|BRG-117294
16.0
30.0
14.0
0.90
DL
226
3246
3499
DL
DL
DL
DL
|including
23.0
25.0
2.0
2.79
DL
964
4463
7358
DL
DL
DL
DL
|including
19.0
20.0
1.0
3.12
DL
31
4029
1094
DL
DL
11
DL
|including
28.0
30.0
2.0
1.25
DL
60
1665
1760
DL
DL
DL
DL
|BRG-117328
7.0
15.0
8.0
1.29
DL
27
4242
6812
DL
DL
DL
DL
|including
8.0
9.0
1.0
3.17
DL
78
3943
7355
DL
DL
DL
DL
|including
10.0
11.0
1.0
3.08
3
2
3968
6401
DL
DL
DL
DL
|including
13.0
14.0
1.0
2.64
DL
8
3231
4470
DL
DL
DL
DL
|BRG-117344
0.5
1.5
1.0
1.21
DL
23
6312
12200
DL
DL
DL
DL
|BRG-117344
19.5
29.5
10.0
0.70
DL
42
4269
10117
DL
DL
DL
DL
|including
19.5
20.5
1.0
2.19
DL
3
3736
6106
DL
DL
DL
DL
|including
28.5
29.5
1.0
1.97
4
227
6761
33400
DL
DL
DL
DL
|BRG-50042
0.0
0.7
0.7
4.06
DL
40
4161
3964
DL
DL
DL
DL
|BRG-50048
0.0
1.0
1.0
1.27
3
1147
4890
30500
DL
DL
DL
DL
|BRG-27358
0.0
3.5
3.5
1.80
13
81
1016
1757
DL
DL
DL
DL
|BRG-27362
0.0
0.7
0.7
19.13
11
134
1820
2680
2
DL
DL
DL
|BRG-25202
0.0
0.8
0.8
7.17
10
333
4930
3910
DL
DL
31
DL
|BRG-25203
2.0
3.0
1.0
20.14
36
1420
7390
25100
6
DL
20
DL
|BRG-25204
0.0
0.3
0.3
16.69
37
167
6390
849
17
DL
98
DL
|BRG-29936
0.0
0.3
0.3
4.28
9
1541
6796
29800
2
DL
25
DL
|BRG-29938
0.0
2.0
2.0
1.50
6
1250
5132
4811
1
DL
28
DL
|including
0.0
0.5
0.5
4.17
9
685
6806
4699
1
DL
38
DL
|including
1.9
2.0
0.1
11.30
13
26800
4138
17400
8
DL
35
DL
|BRG-29941
0.0
0.4
0.4
9.18
8
2561
16000
6644
3
DL
72
DL
|BRG-29942
0.0
1.1
1.1
3.26
10
1964
11455
19473
2
DL
20
DL
|including
0.3
1.1
0.8
4.26
8
2186
11400
20100
2
DL
18
DL
|BRG-29944
0.0
1.1
1.1
7.19
8
921
2825
14600
DL
DL
13
DL
|including
0.0
0.3
0.3
25.77
16
2040
3629
36500
DL
DL
20
DL
|BRG-29948
0.0
0.4
0.4
6.80
40
17
216
60
DL
DL
DL
DL
|BRG-27033
0.0
1.0
1.0
1.26
12
84
2163
703
9
DL
13
DL
|BRG-29950
0.0
1.0
1.0
1.26
1
36.6
168
1386
DL
DL
DL
DL
|BRG-29951
0.0
0.3
0.3
5.61
10
75.6
904
11100
DL
DL
DL
DL
|BRG-29957
0.0
1.7
1.7
6.63
11
30
493
3642
DL
DL
DL
DL
|including
0.7
1.7
1.0
9.95
16
34
705
5361
DL
DL
DL
DL
|BRG-29959
0.0
0.6
0.6
2.75
17
94.9
279
305
DL
DL
DL
DL
|BRG-29960
0.0
0.2
0.2
16.67
26
157
423
3392
3
DL
11
DL
|BRG-29961
0.0
0.4
0.4
2.53
21
2790
4739
21300
4
8
DL
DL
|BRG-29962
0.0
0.7
0.7
2.3
19
137
470
751
DL
DL
DL
DL
|BRG-50601
48.0
65.0
17.0
0.39
7
889
765
2879
1
DL
6
DL
|including
52.5
53.0
0.5
2.32
27
2944
2868
4939
4
DL
11
DL
|including
63.0
64.0
1.0
4.36
6
856
1483
4703
2
DL
14
DL
|BRG-50176
2.0
12.0
10.0
0.52
DL
93
1059
1888
DL
DL
DL
DL
|including
6.0
7.0
1.0
2.37
DL
283
2449
2496
DL
DL
DL
DL
|BRG-50820
0.0
3.0
3.0
0.03
11
547
355
274
13
54
29
29
|BRG-50823
0.0
5.0
5.0
0.02
60
1134
2082
154
4
109
14
DL
|including
4.0
5.0
1.0
0.02
257
2142
4459
315
2
278
27
DL
|BRG-50651
8.0
15.0
7.0
0.01
9
135
250
57
22
848
155
16
|BRG-50651
35.0
51.0
16.0
0.01
3
525
68
293
2
DL
DL
DL
|BRG-50651
51.0
81.0
30.0
0.01
9
3455
52
245
7
5
7
DL
|BRG-50735
18.0
72.0
54.0
DL
5
1119
35
141
35
7
8
7
|BRG-50735
104.0
113.0
9.0
0.22
39
254
840
525
30
342
21
25
|including
110.0
111.0
1.0
1.43
135
623
3182
538
36
1694
41
74
|BRG-29966
0.0
1.0
1.0
0.20
3
126
212
231
6
DL
18
27
|BRG-29967
0.0
2.0
2.0
0.01
3
2137
22
136
2
DL
DL
DL
|BRG-50460
0.0
5.0
5.0
0.01
1
285
95
330
46
DL
678
25
|including
2.0
3.0
1.0
0.01
1
176
122
129
61
DL
2460
55
|BRG-50466
0.0
3.0
3.0
0.04
9
327
260
573
24
85
14
14
|BRG-50469
0.0
11.0
11.0
0.01
3
599
18
97
25
DL
20
6
|including
1.0
2.0
1.0
0.06
16
3240
18
105
90
DL
DL
DL
National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure
The technical information in this press release has been reviewed by Michelle Robinson, MASc., P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Drilling was completed using PQ and HQ tooling. Core and sample handling procedures are documented in the Company's press release dated October 22, 2020. Standard pulps, field duplicates, pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into the sample stream. The samples were analyzed by SGS Laboratories in Durango using fire-assay methods for gold, and ICP methods with a 4-acid digestion for silver and base metals. SGS is an accredited laboratory. It is the Qualified Person's opinion that the technical information disclosed in this press release is reliable.
Please visit our website to learn more about Brigadier Gold.
About Brigadier Gold Limited
Brigadier was formed to leverage the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement.
Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions.
For further information, please contact:
Brigadier Gold Limited
www.brigadiergold.ca
Robert Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer
rob@brigadiergold.ca
Reader Advisory
This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
