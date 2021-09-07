Marechale Capital Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

7 September 2021

Marechale Capital plc

("Marechale" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Dealing

Marechale Capital Plc (AIM: MAC) announces it was notified today that, on 6 and 7 September 2021, Patrick Booth-Clibborn, Chief Executive Officer, sold a total of 3,000,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 2.75 pence each in the Company.

Following the disposal of shares, Patrick Booth-Clibborn's beneficial holding in the Company is 9,076,865 ordinary shares representing 11.28 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

