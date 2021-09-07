Marechale Capital Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
7 September 2021
Marechale Capital plc
("Marechale" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Dealing
Marechale Capital Plc (AIM: MAC) announces it was notified today that, on 6 and 7 September 2021, Patrick Booth-Clibborn, Chief Executive Officer, sold a total of 3,000,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 2.75 pence each in the Company.
Following the disposal of shares, Patrick Booth-Clibborn's beneficial holding in the Company is 9,076,865 ordinary shares representing 11.28 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.
For further information please contact:
|Marechale Capital plc
Mark Warde-Norbury / Patrick Booth-Clibborn
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 5582
|Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nomad)
Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880
|Blytheweigh (Financial PR)
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Alice McLaren
|Tel: +44 (0)78 7574 4070
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a.
|Name
|Patrick Booth-Clibborn
|2
|Reason for notification
|a.
|Position/Status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b.
|Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a.
|Name
|Marechale Capital plc
|b.
|LEI
|213800WAVVOPS85N2205
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a.
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB0005401087
|b.
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of ordinary shares
|c.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume(s)
|Price (p)
|3.05p
2.60p
|d.
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
-3,000,000
-2.75 pence per share
|e.
|Date of the transaction
|f.
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, AIM