Hashoff 2.0 to Disrupt Traditional Web Ad Market, DGTL Completes Social Media Software Portfolio with Omnichannel DSP Distribution

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: A2QB0L) ("DGTL" or the "Company") reports that its subsidiary, Hashoff LLC, has pioneered a new and innovative product category coined "Social Influencer Advertising". Hashoff 2.0 will be the first CMS of its kind to convert and distribute multimedia social influencer content to programmatic web advertising via DSP distribution as well as a range of other digital media markets.[i]

Social Influencer Advertising is the conversion of freelance social media influencer content into programmatic web advertisements pushed to any screen based digital media format, including omnichannel DSP distribution. This new form of online advertising content is endemic to the now dominant mobile-social media environment and advertising market (e.g. a major inflection point in the global digital media sector was reached when mobile surpassed television in time-spent in 2019).[ii]

This new social media product category has the potential to transform the digital media marketing industry, and consumer relationships within the online advertising space, by empowering brands to deliver relatable brand messaging via high-engagement social content versus increasingly ineffective traditional online banner advertisements.

The initial focus of Hashoff 2.0's new Social Influencer Advertising is to disrupt the banner ad market with social content. Other potential digital media market applications include online video (streaming), DOOH (digital-out-of-home), and broadcast television, etc.

Hashoff 2.0 plans to roll out this new product category in the coming months. As this sector innovation spreads, it has potential to completely revolutionize how creative content for online advertising is sourced, produced and distributed, worldwide.

In addition, when combined with Hashoff 2.0's social content, and the prospective acquisition of Engagement Labs (and its subsidiary Total Social® - a robust social media analytics software), this initiatives completes DGTL's social media category within their greater software portfolio, providing global content distribution with zero capital expense.

DGTL's portfolio model is to accelerate fully commercialized enterprise level content, measurement, and distribution software solutions in the targeted digital media categories of social media, e-gaming and content streaming, via M&A, licensing and partnerships.

Learn more about DGTL's portfolio model here; https://dgtlinc.com/about/portfolio-model.

Hashoff 2.0 developed their social influencer advertising category via the recent signing of a strategic partnership with Spaceback, a global leader in social display advertising. As recently announced by Spaceback, Hashoff 2.0 has been selected as their strategic partner to provide content for a Certified Content Creator Program for Social Display.[iii]

Spaceback technologies provides advanced web ad layout, sizing and scaling options for Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest. Based on results from internal tests leveraging organic content posts Spaceback's social display advertisements have performed 3-5x better than the standard display creative, while significantly reducing production costs, and thereby increasing the potential ROI of online advertising.

Chief Executive Officer at Spaceback Inc., Casey Saran, reports, "The high-quality content that Hashoff 2.0 creates for their brand partners is too effective to be trapped in the walled gardens. This new product category bridges the gap between social media and the billions of advertising opportunities that exist beyond the social influencer market. We are proud to have Hashoff as our strategic partner in a pioneering new application converting social influencer content to social display programmatic ads."

Managing Director for Hashoff, Charlie Thomas, is quoted, "We are thrilled to partner with Spaceback and provide our clients with this powerful new category of social media marketing. This is a revolutionary step for the industry and an innovative way for global brands, and agencies, to lower costs, increase distribution and improve performance."

DGTL HOLDINGS INC.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software technologies, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies in the sectors of content, analytics and distribution, via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL is targeting social media, gaming and streaming technologies for M&A and licensing. DGTL Holdings Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as " DGTL ", the OTCQB as " DGTHF ", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as " A2QB0L ".

HASHOFF LLC

As a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Hashoff is an enterprise level self-service CaaS (content-as-a-service) built on proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) technology. Hashoff's AI-ML platform functions as a full-service content management system, designed to empower global brands by identifying, optimizing, engaging, managing, and tracking top-ranked digital content publishers for localized brand marketing campaigns. Hashoff is fully commercialized and currently serves numerous global brands by providing direct access to the global gig-economy of over 150 million freelance content creators.

Hashoff's customer portfolio includes global brands in a range of key growth categories, including; DraftKings, Beam Suntory, Anheuser Busch-InBev, Currency.com, Syneos Health, American Nurses Federation, Nestle, Post Holdings, Danone and Keurig-Dr. Pepper, The Container Store, Ulta Beauty, Pizza Hut, Live Nation, The CW, Scribd, and Novartis, etc. [iv] Learn more by visiting; https://dgtlinc.com/technology.

SPACEBACK INC

Spaceback's automated creative platform connects the power of social media to the billions of daily advertising opportunities outside of the walled-gardens. Digital Marketers use Spaceback to authentically recreate social media experiences across the open web using their existing media buying stack. Social display ads leverage the power of social media to engage audiences and generate superior performance compared to standard banner ads. More information about Spaceback can be found by visiting https://www.spaceback.com.

[i] A demand-side platform is a system that allows buyers of digital advertising inventory to manage multiple ad exchange and data exchange accounts through one interface

[ii] https://www.emarketer.com/content/average-us-time-spent-with-mobile-in-2019-has-increased

[iii] https://www.spaceback.com/post/new-spaceback-certified-content-creator-program-for-social-display

[iv] Current and past customers

