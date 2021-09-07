Demand for Nynomic's smart, miniaturised measurement technology is benefiting from the new automated production methodologies often referred to as Industry 4.0. Strong revenue growth in both FY20 and H121 was underpinned by multi-million-dollar follow-on orders from a longstanding customer involved in automation for medical laboratories. This particular application has grown rapidly because of the coronavirus pandemic but many other industries are deploying Nynomic's technology to improve efficiency and make better use of natural resources. These trends support management's medium-term growth target of revenue of €150.0m revenues with an EBIT margin of at least 15%, to be realised through a combination of organic and inorganic growth.

