Development of 5G Industry Market Research Reports | Valuates Reports

- Development Trends of Major 5G CPE Suppliers

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The development of the 5G CPE (Customer Premises Equipment) market has drawn the attention of many in the mobile communications sector these days, with the global commercial launch of 5G in 2019.

CPE can accept wireless signals from wireless routers, wireless access points, wireless base stations, and other wireless terminal access equipment. It can also convert 4G/5G signals into WiFi signals and distribute them to various hardware devices for simultaneous Internet access. As a result, CPE may be widely utilised for wireless Internet access in rural and urban regions, hospitals, institutions, factories, communities, and so on, saving money on wired network installation and addressing the last-mile problem in networking.

This study examines the product portfolios and market presence of five prominent 5G CPE vendors from China, the United States, and South Korea, as well as the advancement of their 5G services and major development trends and concerns.

Development of Worldwide 5G MEC Server Vendors

5G MEC (Multiple-access Edge Computing) has emerged as a key development trend for IT suppliers, presenting considerable market prospects for global server manufacturers as 5G networks continue to be built and cloud data centres expand to the edge.

This research examines the evolution and potential in this market for important server suppliers like Dell, Nokia, and Wiwynn, as well as other industry groups supporting 5G MEC.

Growth Potential of the 5G Module Market

A wide range of 5G gadgets, in addition to smartphones, have been commercialised in the market since the launch of commercial 5G networks. 5G modules not only provide 5G connectivity to end devices, but they also assist manufacturers in developing new products and accelerating commercialization. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the 5G module market.

This report examines the evolution of several key 5G end devices, including network communication devices such as FWA CPE (Fixed Wireless Access Customer Premises Equipment), routers, and mobile hotspots, as well as head-mounted displays, notebook PCs, drones, and the internet of vehicle; summarises the development of major players in these sectors; and investigates the global 5G module market's growth potential.

Applications and Market Opportunities of NR-RedCap

Release 17 of the 5G standard is planned to be finished in 2022, and it is expected to integrate NR-IoT RedCap's (Internet of Things) technology (New Radio Reduced Capability). This technique is predicted to be utilised in regions where power supply is lacking and high-speed transmission is necessary, as it only requires 10MHz bandwidth to produce a data throughput of 150Mbps and can reduce the device's power consumption.

This research gives an overview of NR-RedCap technology and examines several use cases in order to find NR-RedCap applications and market prospects.

Taiwan 5G CPE Industry, 2Q 2021:

5G Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) is a term that refers to communication equipment (such as a router, bridge, modem, or access point) that is usually physically installed at the customer's home or office.

In the first quarter of 2021, the Taiwan 5G CPE (Customer Premises Equipment) business shipped 296,000 units, up 240 percent from the first quarter of 2020. . In the second quarter of 2021, it is expected that the industry's shipment volume will reach 324,000 units.

The continuous commercialization of 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) by telecom operators around the world, as well as the change in telecom orders from Huawei to Taiwanese network equipment providers as a result of the US embargo, contributed to this rise.

