Kong Studios, Inc.: US-Based Kong Studios Inc (Kong Studios) Succeeds in Raising 62M USD in Series B Financing Round

US-based game developer Kong Studios closed a 62M USD Series B round, instantly becoming a 'unicorn' valued at 1B USD.

The new investment will primarily be used to develop their next game title, expand its core business strengths, and lay the foundation for Kong Studios to grow into a global game developer.

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / US-based game developer Kong Studios has succeeded in raising series B investment of 62M USD. Kong Studios has earned a 'unicorn' status through this round, with valuation held at 1B USD.

Guardian Tales, a mobile adventure RPG game developed by Kong Studios, is well-polished and has a solid storyline with charming graphics. Since its global grand launch in North America, Korea and Europe in late July 2020, Guardian Tales has provided game services that have received exceptional reviews from global users. It successfully entered the Chinese market in April of this year and has reached 216M USD in accumulated global revenue and 25 million accumulated downloads, showing a steady and solid growth.

Aiming to launch Guardian Tales services in Japan in October of this year, Kong Studios ran a closed beta test (CBT) last August in efforts to enter into and eventually lead the Japanese game market. In addition to developing games, Kong Studios is expanding its role by self-publishing in Japan, and is planning to pursue diverse business opportunities, including IP based projects. The company is also preparing to release a global Nintendo Switch version of Guardian Tales.

"This investment has confirmed Kong Studios' ability to grow into a global game developer," said an official from Kong Studios. "We are planning to use the investment funds to employ key personnel, develop AAA game titles, and strategically incorporate IP related projects."

