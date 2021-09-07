The "Global Electric Vehicle Market Outlook, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report identifies and discusses recent developments in electric mobility across the globe. The market that was recorded at a value of USD 27.85 Billion in the year 2014 is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of over 30% in terms of volume through the forecasted period. This report not only serves with the facts, figures, and forecasts but also has a detailed study about the COVID-19 effect on the electric vehicle industry.

Electric vehicles use one or more electric motors or traction motors for propulsion. Electric vehicles are a battery electric vehicle (BEV) or a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). The BEV segment includes the vehicles that only use chemical energy stored in rechargeable batteries, with no secondary source of propulsion, while the PHEV segment considers whose battery can be recharged by plugging it into an external source of electric power, and by its on-board engine and generator. Globally, the BEV segment leads the market and is expected to reach over 80% in terms of volume, while the PHEV segment is to portray an anticipated CAGR of 36.03%, through the forecasted period.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth, followed by Europe and North America. The automotive industry in the countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea is inclined toward innovation, technology, and the development of the advanced electric vehicle. While Asia was contributed to a share of 61.34% by volume in 2019, Europe is expected to increase to a share of 28.04% by value by the end of the year 2025. On the other hand, the least contributing regions of Latin America and Middle East Africa together would be contributing nothing over 3%.

The mid-priced vehicle class has limited features with less emphasis on expensive features, yet ruled the market with a share of over 70% in 2019. The small urban car will cost only USD 8,680 after incentives with a range of almost 200 miles. Companies are manufacturing comparatively less expensive vehicles, however, with the increase in the disposal income and government incentives, the market is likely to get inclined towards the luxury class segment which is expected to account for an approx share of 40% by end of the forecasted period. As the acknowledgment of commercial electric vehicles is increasing, the segment is likely to reach a market of over 800 Thousand Units by the end of 2025, while the passenger vehicle continues to lead the market. The market for an electric vehicle is potential given the longevity and price of the batteries.

