Evrima Plc - AGM Notice

THE DIRECTORS OF EVRIMA PLC DO NOT CONSIDER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT TO CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 594/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND THE COUNCIL OF 16 APRIL 2014 ON MARKET ABUSE AS IT FORMS PART OF RETAINED EU LAW AS DEFINED IN THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018.

Evrima plc

AQSE: EVA

("Evrima" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that's its Annual General Meeting "AGM") will be held at the offices of Peterhouse Capital Limited, 3rd Floor, 80 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6EE, on Friday, 1stOctober 2021 at 3 p.m. BST.

The AGM notice has been posted to Shareholders today and will shortly be available on the Company's website at https://evrimaplc.com/about-evrima-plc/

In the interests of protecting the health and safety of our shareholders, colleagues and the general public, the Directors recommend that shareholders do not attend the AGM in person. Members of the Board will form the required quorum for the meeting. Accordingly, the Board strongly encourages Shareholders to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as their proxy by post with their voting instructions by returning the proxy form by post to the Company's registrars as soon as possible.

The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS

