China's Blue Planet Science-Fiction Film Festival (BPSFF), launched by Xinhuanet, was highlighted in the "Focus on China" event at the 78th Venice International Film Festival (VIFF) on Sept. 5. The event, held through a combination of online and offline activities, featured notable guests from Italy and China and focused on the cultivation of young film TV talent and international cooperation amidst the pandemic.

"At this special time, this kind of cultural exchange between China and Italy carries important symbolism. Practical challenges have not hindered our cultural cooperation," said Francesco Rutelli, president of the Italian Association of Film, Audio-visual and Digital Industry (ANICA), a co-host of the "Focus on China" event.

"This year is the 6th edition of the VIFF's 'Focus on China' event. It has been a long journey and we will continue to promote such exchanges," said Rutelli. "Beijing will soon host the Winter Olympics and Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy will host the next one a kind of 'relay' that connects China and Italy."

At the event, Wang Zhenzheng, chief content officer of the BPSFF, gave a presentation on the theme "Symbiosis Talent cultivation, Industry links, and Imagination flow." After two years of development, BPSFF has become China's largest sci-fi film festival as well as the largest platform for sci-fi film professionals and filmmaking talent; the largest platform for sci-fi content, and a key platform for cross-border exchange in science and technology.

Since the first edition in 2019, the BPSFF has attracted over 500 sci-fi films from more than 30 countries and regions around the world. It has become a platform for new exploration to showcase the vision of young sci-fi filmmakers from China and around the world.

"This November, the 3rd Blue Planet Science-Fiction Film Festival will be held under the theme of 'Migrating' allowing fresh ideas and imagination to flow around the world and add a special 'New Species' section to showcase sci-fi for young people," said Wang.

This year's "Focus on China" event also featured the BPSFF, a special market screening session at VIFF of selected Chinese sci-fi films, including Newborns Lawyer directed by Chen Yuhang, Nihilism by Deng Di, A short Dream by Shu Haolun, The Castle up Cloud by Luo Bofan.

