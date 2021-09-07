Anzeige
WKN: 922031 ISIN: CH0012138605 
Lang & Schwarz
07.09.21
18:46 Uhr
46,500 Euro
-0,930
-1,96 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
ADECCO GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADECCO GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,00047,00018:47
PR Newswire
07.09.2021
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Adecco Group: Adecco Group launches accelerated bookbuild to raise up to EUR 230 million

This announcement is not a prospectus and not an offer of securities for sale in any jurisdiction, including in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.

AD HOC Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

ZURICH, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adecco Group AG (the "Company" or "Adecco Group") today launches the placement of up to 7,500,000 newly issued shares, each with a par value of CHF 0.10 (the "New Shares"), sourced from existing authorised capital excluding existing shareholders' pre-emptive rights, via an accelerated bookbuilding.

The Adecco Group Logo

FULL PRESS RELEASE (PDF)

The Adecco Group, Investor Relations, +41 (0)44 878 88 88

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197818/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpg

