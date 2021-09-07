The Adecco Group: Adecco Group launches accelerated bookbuild to raise up to EUR 230 million

This announcement is not a prospectus and not an offer of securities for sale in any jurisdiction, including in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.

ZURICH, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adecco Group AG (the "Company" or "Adecco Group") today launches the placement of up to 7,500,000 newly issued shares, each with a par value of CHF 0.10 (the "New Shares"), sourced from existing authorised capital excluding existing shareholders' pre-emptive rights, via an accelerated bookbuilding.

