Grande Prairie, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK) (OTC Pink: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") announced today the Company is submitting its application for a listing to the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB").

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority or FINRA had previously accepted the Company's Form 211, which qualified the Company's shares to trade in the United States on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol "ANKOF". The Company is also eligible for Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), which greatly simplifies the process of trading the Company's common shares. The Company will continue to trade on the TSX-Venture under its existing symbol "ANK".

Delayne Weeks, CEO of the Company, commented, "We are pleased to have initiated the listing process of our common shares on the OTCQB. This move allows Ankgor to access a broader range of institutional and retail investors in the U.S. as we grow shareholder value."

The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for developing and supporting entrepreneurial companies in the U.S. and abroad. Companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

The listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. As more information becomes available, the Company will keep its shareholders up-to-date on the status of the application.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading early-entry resource explorer in Cambodia with a large land package over multiple licenses in NE quadrant of the country. In 2020, the company received approval and initiated negotiations on Production Sharing Contract (PSC) terms for Block VIII, a 7,300 square kilometre oil and gas license in Cambodia.

CONTACT:

Delayne Weeks, CEO

Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722

Email: da@angkorgold.ca

Website: http://www.angkorresources.ca or follow us on Twitter @AngkorResources

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results of future exploration, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

