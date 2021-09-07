National Energy Services Reunited Corp: NESR and Cactus Announce Collaboration in the Middle East

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR") (NASDAQ:NESR) (NASDAQ:NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region, and Cactus, Inc. ("Cactus") (NYSE: WHD), a leading provider of wellhead and pressure control equipment, announced that they have entered into an agreement to provide and deploy Cactus frac rental equipment in the Middle East, as well as other initiatives in the key markets.

Scott Bender, President and CEO of Cactus stated, "The differentiated nature of Cactus' products and service execution has enabled us to significantly expand our presence across U.S. unconventional basins over the last several years. Through this new agreement with NESR, we are extending this model to customers in the MENA region. We have highlighted the Middle East as an area of potential future growth and we are pleased to have officially deployed assets and personnel in the region, working together with NESR. We are excited about the expansion of unconventional oil & gas development activities in the Middle East and hope to leverage NESR's extensive footprint and excellent customer relationships to grow the business."

"I am quite pleased to see this agreement with Cactus take concrete shape and the progress we have made with our customers in this sphere. As Scott mentioned, this has been a significant effort on the part of both companies to reach the execution phase given the stringent requirements around pressure equipment," said Sherif Foda, Chairman of the Board and CEO of NESR. "I believe our partnership with Cactus will bring together two premier names which will give our customers the ability to leverage the efficiencies and expertise of Cactus with the execution capabilities and market access of NESR. I look forward to expanding this relationship and bringing significant value to our customers in the region."

About National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 5,000 employees, representing more than 60 nationalities in over 15 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Drilling Fluids and Rig Services.

About Cactus, Inc.

Cactus designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers' wells. In addition, it provides field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. Cactus operates service centers in the United States, which are strategically located in the key oil and gas producing regions, including the Permian, Marcellus, Utica, Haynesville, Eagle Ford, Bakken and SCOOP/STACK, among other areas, and in Eastern Australia.

